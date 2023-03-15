Corcoran Icon Properties Makes Impression on North Bay Association of REALTORS®

Corcoran Icon Properties represented at the North Bay Association of Realtors installation

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties is proud to congratulate Mike Lagoyda and Mikki Cardoza on their appointments as new Directors of the North Bay Association of REALTORS® (NorBAR) for 2023. We are also thrilled to congratulate David Kerr on his appointment as the Chair of the NorBAR charity. Their appointments are a testament to their commitment and dedication to the real estate industry and the communities they serve.

Lagoyda has been an esteemed member of the NorBAR Association for several years. With over a decade of experience in real estate, Mike earned the position of Sonoma County Sales Manager three years ago. He has also been actively involved in NorBAR for several years, serving as a member of the Education Committee and contributing to the organization's mission to promote the highest standards of professionalism and ethics among its members. Mike is committed to giving back to the community through charitable endeavors and is a true asset to the real estate industry. He is available at 707.888.9921 or mike.lagoyda@corcoranicon.com.

Cardoza has been a leading real estate professional in Humboldt and Sonoma Counties, with a proven track record of success in sales, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Mikki has been recognized for her outstanding leadership skills and has been a valuable asset to the Corcoran Icon Properties team. She has also been actively involved in NorBAR, serving on the Government Affairs Committee and advocating for homeowners and property owners in the North Bay region. Mikki is passionate about supporting local businesses and improving the quality of life for residents in the North Bay and Humboldt regions. She may be reached at 707.407.8925 or mikki.cardoza@corcoranicon.com.

Kerr is a long-standing member of NorBAR and has served on the Charity Board of Directors for several years. He is a dedicated philanthropist and has been actively involved in supporting local charities and non-profit organizations throughout his career. As the 2023 Chair of the NorBAR charity, David will continue to lead the organization's efforts to make a positive impact on the community. Contact him at 707.933.7020 or david.kerr@corcoranicon.com.

The North Bay Association of REALTORS® provides services to members in Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma Counties in northern California. Representing nearly 3,600 real estate professionals and affiliates, the Association provides professional development, advocacy, resources and support to help real estate professionals succeed and surpass the expectations of their clients.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Mike Lagoyda and Mikki Cardoza on their appointments as new Directors of the North Bay Association of Realtors and David Kerr on his appointment as the Chair of the NorBAR charity," remarked Betsy Serafini, Vice President of Sales for North Bay and North Coast. "Their appointments are a testament to their outstanding leadership skills and dedication to the industry and the community. We are proud to have them as part of our team at Corcoran Icon Properties."

Corcoran Icon Properties congratulates Mike, Mikki, and David on their appointments and wishes them all the best in their new roles.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 24 office locations across 10 counties, its 800+ professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.