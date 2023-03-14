Elevation Oncology to Present at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

- Company plans to highlight preclinical proof-of-concept data for EO-3021 in an oral presentation at the New Drugs on the Horizon special session

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV, an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that preclinical proof-of-concept data for EO-3021 will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the New Drugs on the Horizon special session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, being held April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. A poster highlighting the preclinical data for EO-3021, a potential best-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target Claudin 18.2, will also be presented at the conference.

"The oral presentation at this year's AACR New Drugs on the Horizon session is an exciting opportunity for Elevation Oncology to showcase preclinical data for EO-3021 as a potential best-in-class ADC targeting solid tumors expressing Claudin 18.2.," said David Dornan, Chief Scientific Officer of Elevation Oncology. "In addition, we look forward to presenting the preclinical data in more detail in a poster session at AACR and remain on track to initiate a U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating EO-3021 during the second half of 2023."

Elevation Oncology will also present two posters on NRG1 fusions, including updated data from the Phase 2 CRESTONE study evaluating seribantumab in patients with solid tumors harboring NRG1 fusions. Elevation Oncology announced in January 2023 that it has paused enrollment in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study and further investment in seribantumab, pending entering a partnership.

Details of presentations at AACR 2023 are as follows:

Title: EO-3021: An antibody drug conjugate targeting CLDN18.2 expressing cancers

Presentation: Oral Presentation by David Dornan, Chief Scientific Officer, Elevation Oncology

Session Type: Drug Development Track: Special Session - New Drugs on the Horizon Session: Part 3

Data and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:15AM-11:45AM ET

Title: Therapeutic potential of EO-3021/SYSA1801, a Claudin18.2 antibody-drug conjugate, for the treatment of CLDN18.2-expressing cancers

Authors: Mo Dan, et al.

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - Growth Factor Receptors as Therapeutic Targets

Abstract Number: 6300

Data and Time: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 9:00AM-12:00PM ET

Title: Identification of NRG1 fusions in patients with solid tumors: Analysis from a real-world community oncology network

Authors: Emma G. Sturgill, et al.

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Clinical Research Excluding Trials - Analyses Using Clinical and Genomic Databases

Abstract Number: 921

Data and Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 1:30PM-5:00PM ET

Title: CRESTONE: A Phase 2 study of seribantumab in adult patients with neuregulin-1 (NRG1) fusion positive locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Authors: Tejas Patil, et al.

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 2

Abstract Number: CT229

Data and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00AM-12:30PM ET

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are rethinking drug development by seeking out innovative, selective cancer therapies that can be matched to a patient's unique tumor characteristics. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class antibody drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. We are working to rapidly advance EO-3021 into the clinic in the US across a range of solid tumor indications, as well as exploring other opportunities through new or existing partnerships and business development opportunities to expand our novel oncology pipeline. For more information, visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, expected timing of announcements of clinical results, potential benefits of Elevation Oncology's product candidates and the ability of Elevation Oncology's product candidates to treat their targeted indications. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Although Elevation Oncology believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Elevation Oncology cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Elevation Oncology's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to Elevation Oncology's ability to advance its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Elevation Oncology's business, Elevation Oncology's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, Elevation Oncology's ability to protect intellectual property, Elevation Oncology's ability to establish and maintain collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents Elevation Oncology files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elevation Oncology undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

