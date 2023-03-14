Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,193 in the last 365 days.

Wag! Announces Participation in the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

Wag! Group Co. ((the ", Company" or "Wag!", NASDAQ:PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, and expert pet advice, today announced that members of its management team will present at the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on March 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at Wag! – Investor Relations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available afterwards.

About Wag! – Wag.co

Wag! strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents by offering access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from Wag!'s community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! operates Petted.com, the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Furmacy.com, a concierge prescription and compounding service, and DogFoodAdvisor.com, one of the most visited and trusted pet food marketplaces. For more information, visit Wag.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314006010/en/

You just read:

Wag! Announces Participation in the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more