Zymeworks to Present Updated Data on Multiple Product Candidates at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Eleven abstracts accepted for poster presentation highlight company's differentiated antibody drug conjugate, multispecific antibody, and clinical product candidates

Zymeworks Inc. ZYME, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the acceptance of eleven abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from April 14 – 19, 2023.

"AACR represents an important opportunity for us to share recent progress in developing the next generation of novel therapeutics and highlights the unique capabilities of our proprietary engineering platforms and integrated technologies," stated Paul Moore, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Zymeworks. "The acceptance of eleven abstracts reflects the rapid progress we have made in developing our robust and differentiated pipeline. During the meeting we look forward to sharing new preclinical data on our anticipated 2024 IND candidates, ZW171 and ZW191, as well as other programs that represent potential future therapeutic opportunities and areas of interest."

Presentation Details

Antibody Drug Conjugates

Title: Revisiting the dogma of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs): Emerging data challenge the benefit of linker stability and the primacy of payload delivery

Abstract: 1538

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody Drug Conjugates

Title: ZW191, a novel FRa-targeting antibody drug conjugate bearing a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload

Abstract: 2641

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody Technologies

Title: ZW220, a novel NaPi2b-targeting antibody drug conjugate bearing a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload

Abstract: 1533

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody Drug Conjugates

Title: ZW251, a novel glypican-3-targeting antibody drug conjugate bearing a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload

Abstract: 2658

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody Technologies

Multispecific Antibody Therapeutics

Title: ZW171, a T cell-engaging, bispecific antibody for the treatment of mesothelin-expressing solid tumors

Abstract: 2942

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Title: TriTCE Co-stim, next generation costimulatory trispecific T cell engagers for the treatment of solid tumors

Abstract: 5121

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies 2

Title: TriTCE CPI, next generation trispecific T cell engagers with integrated checkpoint inhibition (CPI) for the treatment of solid tumors

Abstract: 2982

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Title: PROTECT™, a novel trispecific antibody masking platform with integrated immune modulation displays unique activity and differentiated modes of action

Abstract: 2926

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Title: ZW270, a conditionally masked IL-12 cytokine fusion protein displaying potent anti-tumor activity absent systemic toxicity

Abstract: 2935

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Clinical Product Candidates

Title: ERBB2 amplification detected in ctDNA as a surrogate for tumor tissue FISH analysis of HER2 status in a phase 1, study with zanidatamab for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic HER2 expressing cancers

Abstract: CT2781

Session Category: Clinical Trials Posters

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Title: Zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) induces hallmarks of immunogenic cell death and is active in patient-derived xenograft models of gastric cancer

Abstract: 2633

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody Technologies

Abstracts can be found on AACR's website located at www.aacr.org. Posters will be available at the time of presentation at the conference on the Company's website located at www.zymeworks.com.

1 Clinical trials abstract texts are embargoed until noon ET on April 14, 2023

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Zymeworks management will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on April 18, 2023, at 6:30 pm EST. The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks' website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

