Flare Therapeutics to Present Overview of Clinical Candidate FX-909 at AACR Annual Meeting

Flare Therapeutics Inc., a private biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, today announced that it will give an oral presentation highlighting the discovery of its clinical candidate FX-909, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

Presentation Details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Discovery of FX-909, a first-in-class inverse agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG) lineage transcription factor, to treat patients with the luminal subtype of advanced urothelial cancer (UC)

Session Category: Drug Development Track Special Session

Session Title: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2

Presenter: Robert Sims, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Flare

Date/Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tangerine Ballroom 2, Convention Center

Flare is advancing FX-909 into the clinic in patients with advanced urothelial cancer (UC). FX-909 is a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the PPARG lineage transcription factor. In pre-clinical models, FX-909 displays meaningful PPARG target gene silencing in UC cell lines as well as tumor regression in PPARG-amplified and RXRA-mutant UC xenograft models.

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a private biotechnology company changing the paradigm in drugging transcription factors with an initial focus in precision oncology. Flare's proprietary engine is founded on the identification of novel druggable pockets, or ‘switch sites', within transcription factor complexes that solve for where to drug and how to tune gene expression to discover small molecule precision medicines for cancer and other diseases. The team has rapidly advanced an emerging pipeline of assets and plans to advance its lead precision oncology program, FX-909, a small molecule inhibitor targeting PPARG into the clinic in 2023 in individuals with advanced urothelial cancer. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com.

