Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,241 in the last 365 days.

Delfi Diagnostics to Showcase Breadth of its Next-Generation Liquid Biopsy Platform at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, accessible liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and monitoring, will present multiple oral and poster presentations showcasing the performance of its next-generation liquid biopsy platform at the American Association for Cancer Research's 2023 annual meeting next month.

The presentations from Delfi and other independent researchers using the DELFI platform will provide updates on Delfi's lung cancer screening clinical trials, describe the DELFI platform's ability to detect early stage ovarian cancer, and detail how it performs in monitoring the progress of metastatic colorectal cancer patients on chemotherapy.

"We're excited to present updates on L101, and CASCADE-Lung, our clinical trials evaluating Delfi's test for lung cancer screening, as well as new data showing how the Delfi platform performs in other applications, including monitoring," said Delfi President and Chief Operating Officer Jenn Buechel "Taken together, these studies begin to demonstrate the wide range of applications Delfi's high-performing, affordable platform is capable of delivering."

Details of the presentations appear below:

Oral Presentations:

Title: Prospective evaluation of cell-free DNA fragmentomes for lung cancer detection
Session Title: Behavioral and Biological Opportunities to Improve Cancer Prevention, Early Detection, and Disparities
Session Date/Time: 4/18/23 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Abstract Number: 5766

Title: Cell-free DNA fragmentation profiling for monitoring therapeutic response in metastatic colorectal cancer
Session Title: Increasing the Clinical Utility of Cell-Free DNA Testing
Session Date/Time: 4/18/23 2023 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Abstract Number: 5714

Poster Presentations:

Title: Early detection of ovarian cancer using cell-free DNA fragmentomes
Session Title: Omics and Imaging Approaches in Cancer Risk, Early Detection, and Response Assessment
Session Date and Time: 4/16/23 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Section 28
Poster Board Number: 15
Abstract Number: 773

Title: CASCADE-LUNG: Validation of a blood-based assay that evaluates cell-free DNA fragmentation patterns to detect lung cancer
Session Title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress
Session Date and Time: 4/17/23 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Location: Section 46
Poster Board Number: 26
Abstract Number: CT068

About Delfi Diagnostics
Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi ("DNA Evaluation of Fragments for early Interception") is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delfi-diagnostics-to-showcase-breadth-of-its-next-generation-liquid-biopsy-platform-at-the-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-301772042.html

SOURCE Delfi Diagnostics

You just read:

Delfi Diagnostics to Showcase Breadth of its Next-Generation Liquid Biopsy Platform at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more