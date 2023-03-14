March 14: Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

The spring melt has finally started in the lower areas of the upper Salmon River. Through the weekend and early part of this week, we have had multiple nights with overnight lows above freezing (and highs in the 40s). As of Tuesday, March 14, the Deadwater ice jam was still set up from Deadwater to Bobcat Gulch, approximately 7 river miles, but the ice throughout most of this area has slumped and should continue to melt out over the next couple of days. The forecast for Wednesday through Friday is calling for colder weather to move back into the area with lows dipping back into the low teens. Given this forecast, it’s difficult to predict how many more days it will take for Deadwater to completely open up, but we will issue a report once it does. Additionally, many of the areas that were frozen over downstream of Deadwater have melted, and road conditions through the “narrows”, between Pine Creek and Panther Creek, have improved since last week.