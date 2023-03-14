Laredo Sector Border Patrol assisted in a human smuggling attempt utilizing a belly dump truck

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Cotulla Station apprehended halted a failed human smuggling attempt utilizing a belly dump truck in Cotulla, Texas.

On March 13, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, with assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office attempted a vehicle stop near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 468 and 469. The driver exited the road into a nearby ranch and continued to travel north. When Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene, they located the belly dump truck abandoned in the ranch. Border Patrol agents tracked and apprehended two individuals in the nearby brush.

After conducting record checks on the individuals, Border Patrol agents confirmed that the individuals were illegally in the United States. They were from the country of Mexico. All subjects were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

