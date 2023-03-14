EU4Environment: regional event on Eco-Industrial Parks takes place on 16 March

A regional event on ‘Eco-Industrial Parks (EIP) in the Eastern Partnership region: results of pre-feasibility assessments and future recommendations’ will take place on 16 March 2023.

The event, organised as part of the EU-funded EU4Environment programme, will be held online using the Zoom platform. Simultaneous interpretation (from English to Romanian, Russian and Ukrainian) will be provided.

The organisers aim to disseminate information on the EIP concept and status, present the international experience on EIP implementation, and share the lessons learned from the implementation of the activity in selected EaP countries. The EIP Advancement Guideline for EaP Countries will also be presented.

EU4 Environment invites national experts from the six EaP countries, representatives of EaP governments, representatives from the business community (including industrial parks and zones) and academia, the national implementing partners of the EU4Environment Action, as well as international organisations and institutions, including UNIDO, to register for the event.

