Rescuers in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast receive aid worth UAH 2.5 million from EU, UNDP and Denmark 

The European Union and Denmark have supported the purchase and delivery of a batch of 35 sets of clothing and 14 first-aid kits for the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine.

The equipment was delivered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) within the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme.

The total value of the aid delivered is UAH 2.5 million (about US$67,000).

Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said the work of the SES had become considerably more difficult as a result of the ongoing war. SES rescue teams are often the first to arrive on the scene, offering essential medical care and support to those injured or trapped in the rubble after deadly missile attacks.

“The European Union, together with the UNDP and other partners, is establishing reliable support programmes for the SES so that rescue workers can work more effectively in the war settings and ensure the safety of the population, especially where active hostilities are ongoing,” Coene said.

“We must ensure these brave women and men will be able to carry out their lifesaving work while also protecting themselves,” added Nils Christensen, from the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme.

Find out more

Press release