EU4Energy: Eastern European energy leaders meet in Brussels to upgrade skills in green transition

On 13-14 March, the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER), on behalf of the European Union’s EU4Energy Phase II Programme – Promoting the Clean Energy Transition in the Eastern Partnership Countries, conducted a capacity-strengthening course in Brussels on clean energy transition for high-level energy professionals.

Over the two-day training, energy regulators and policymakers from relevant ministries learned and exchanged views about new challenges related to the implementation of the Clean Energy for All Europeans Package. They also explored ways to accelerate cooperation within the region including by promoting the approximation of national legislations of EaP countries with European Union requirements. The goal is to help reach a common understanding among country representatives on EU policy, regulatory framework and available assistance.

The training sessions allowed for a detailed analysis of factors that influence public and regulatory policy debate. Participants also discussed ways to adapt regulatory frameworks to changes in the sector while maintaining investment certainty.

The EU4Energy Programme Phase II – Promoting the Clean Energy Transition in the Eastern Partnership Countries, which runs until December 2024, aims to contribute to the development of sound legislative and regulatory frameworks for energy, to support the region’s transition to clean energy and the liberalisation of its energy markets.

The EU4Energy initiative is funded by the European Union with a total budget of €8.5 million and is jointly implemented by CEER, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Energy Community Secretariat (EnCS).

