Kreidler issues $25,500 in fines for violations in February

March 6, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in February totaling $25,500 against insurance companies, producers, brokers and individuals who violated state insurance laws and regulations.

Unlicensed brokers and unauthorized insurers

Empire West Insurance Services, Inc.; fined $10,000 (order 23-0030).

Empire West obtained surplus lines insurance for consumers in Washington without being licensed to do so.

Insurance companies

Esurance Insurance Company, Northbrook, Ill.; fined $5,000 (order 23-0016).

Esurance, part of the Allstate Insurance Group, was fined for not listing its full name and the location of its home or principal office on Allstate’s “Underwriting Companies” webpage.

Euler Hermes North America Insurance Company, Owings Mills, Md.; fined $4,000 (order 22-0718).

Euler Hermes issued two surety bonds when it did not hold a certificate of authority for that kind of insurance. The Company also failed to keep full and adequate accounts and records.

Producers, agents & brokers

