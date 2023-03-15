ExoCel Bio™ Launches Exovex™ Into United Arab Emirates Through Distribution With Medica Group
Introduces Highest Quality And Potency Of Active Exosomes Available On The Market With Proprietary Blend Of Precision mRNA And Growth FactorsDOYLESTOWN, PA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExoCel Bio™, a biotechnology company focused on the research and development of cell-based technology, announces the launch of Exovex™, an all-natural serum of high quality, high concentration, non-lyophilized and purified intact exosomes, into the United Arab Emirates through an exclusive distribution deal with Medica Group, a leader in the distribution of medical aesthetic equipment and product.
Applied after energy-based procedures or microneedling, Exovex™ leverages mRNA and growth factors in exosomes to activate the body’s natural cellular repair, thereby improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin tone and texture as well as for hair regrowth. Exovex™ was specially formulated to accelerate recovery time, reduce inflammation and enhance the results of aesthetic medical treatments.
Exovex™ will be distributed in three concentrations of non-lyophilized active exosomes ranging from 5-25 billion per vial, designed to accompany different aesthetic procedures such as facials, microneedling, energy-based devices, and scalp and hair treatment. Exovex Revive, containing 5 billion exosomes, is ideal for procedures directed at enhancement of facial skin, for under-eye, as well as small scalp areas. Exovex Renew, with 12 billion exosomes, helps rejuvenate and reduce downtime after deeper facial aesthetic or medium size scalp procedures and substantially reduces the post-procedural burning sensation. Exovex Reveal, comprised of 25 billion exosomes, is designed for topical application over the entire scalp or larger areas of treatment, for example, after procedures covering the full face, neck and décolleté.
ExoCel Bio™ exosomes are produced by mesenchymal stem cells, isolated, and expanded from the chorion layer of healthy, donated human placenta, which has been previously screened for communicable diseases and pathogens. Exovex™ has been demonstrated to consist of purified intact exosomes containing known regenerative biomolecules. Also, Electron Microscopy has shown that Exovex™ exosomes are active and close to the ideal sphere, a shape thought to facilitate attachment by the target cells allowing optimal transmission of mRNA and growth factors by target cells. This enhances the rapid anti-inflammatory and regenerative response, demonstrated by rapid resolution of erythema and improved skin quality, with post-procedural topical application of Exovex™. There are 10 to 100 times greater variety of growth factors in Exovex™ as compared with Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP).
ExoCel Bio™ exosomes undergo a rigorous quality control protocol that includes nanovesicle characterization through proteomics, next-generation sequencing, pathogen testing, and flow cytometry. ExoCel Bio™ products are exhaustively tested, using advanced techniques, such as NGS, MUDPit and a nine-step patent-pending screening process to produce the safest nanoparticle acellular products available. This meticulous process assures that Exovex™ is the most comprehensively screened and effective exosomes in the world.
Exovex™ is concentrated purified intact exosomes suspended in Medical 0.9% saline with no added chemicals, no humectant, no added vitamins, and no artificial components. Exosomes are maintained intact and active at -20C to -80C, and are only intended for professional use.
Exovex™ is currently carried by over 500 providers in the US. To learn more or find a provider visit www.exocelbio.com
About ExoCel Bio™ :
Leveraging nanoparticle technology, Exocel Bio™ has dedicated years of research to develop innovative, natural products that contain exosomes to deliver the highest performing topical serums on the market. Exovex™ products are designed to be applied to the skin in conjunction with facial, scalp and hair treatments, microneedling, energy based aesthetic devices, and other medical grade skin treatments, to accelerate recovery time and enhance treatment results. Exovex™ acts synergistically with medical aesthetic interventions to help alleviate skin discoloration, support the appearance of hair growth, enhance tone and texture, as well as reducing fine lines. To learn more visit www.exocelbio.com
Lauren Vultee
FGPR
exocelbio@foxgreenberg.com