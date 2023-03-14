Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,301 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Stephen Goorvitch

Goorvitch, who has been handling unlimited civil cases at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles since 2021, sees his role as letting the attorneys manage their cases if they act in good faith. “Whenever a dispute arises I step in. It’s a delicate line. I ask the parties to manage themselves.” Goorvitch emphasized: “Oral argument is important.”

You just read:

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Stephen Goorvitch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more