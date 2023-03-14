Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Doug E. Fresh Included in a Discussion on African American Health
Accelerating the March Toward Health EquityWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Medical Association (NMA) is hosting its annual National Colloquium on African American Health, March 24-27, 2023, in Washington, DC, under the theme, Accelerating the March Toward Health Equity.
Tackling the challenge of providing access to distressed communities in the United States, the insightful panel discussion, Advancing Health Equity Through Philanthropy, will showcase the changing landscape of philanthropy. Moderated by 123rd NMA President, Garfield A. Clunie, MD., panelists will highlight changes in corporate philanthropic initiatives to connect under-invested communities to needed health resources. Participants will also learn of new models of intentional, community-targeted funding collaboratives like the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in San Mateo, California, from Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Belinda Stubblefield who will share the collaborative approach in connecting technology, education, and philanthropy to affect generational change in a community.
Recognizing the power of music to inspire change, the Colloquium’s Health Policy Awards Dinner will honor Dr. Olajide Williams, founder & board chair and world-renowned, Doug E. Fresh, founding artist, & honorary board member of Hip Hop Public Health with the Louis Stokes Health Advocacy Award, Eric Hammond, grandson of the late Representative will join Dr. Clunie in conferring the award. Using music as the foundation of a multisensory, multilevel health education model, Hip Hop Public Health recognizes that our next generation is the key to reversing poor health outcomes for communities of color. The program creatively provides our youth the knowledge and skills to inspire health, healing and achieving health equity.
Since 1999, the health policy-focused Colloquium has trained thousands of physicians and other professional health advocates how to best advocate for health policies addressing the needs of Black communities and patients. The NMA, accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, is providing over 11 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits for physicians’ participation in the Colloquium.
“The Colloquium is a powerhouse gathering of some of the greatest minds in health policy; it energizes our membership and provides new avenues to help our patients,” stated NMA Executive Director, Joy D. Calloway, MHSA, MBA, “it really helps us set the stage for how we will use policy to improve patient and community health outcomes.”
The Colloquium closes on Monday with attendees heading to Capitol Hill to meet with legislators and staffers on NMA’s most critical health policy issues.
The NMA promotes the collective interests of physicians and patients of African Descent. We carry out this mission by serving as the collective voice of physicians of African Descent and a leading voice for parity in medicine, elimination of health disparities and promotion of optimal health.
Garfield Clunie, MD
123rd President
