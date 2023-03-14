Link Reservations, Inc. (LRSV) Announces Acquisition of Global Enterprises & Logistics, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC PINK: LRSV) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today, that further to the Letter of Intent (“LOI”) dated June 6th, 2022 with Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. (”Global”), as disclosed in the Supplemental Disclosure filed with OTC Markets Group March 9th, 2023, the Company has successfully completed the acquisition of Global Enterprises & Logistics, Inc., as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company through a Share Exchange Agreement (“SEA”) dated March 3rd, 2023.

Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. is a provider of refrigerated freight forwarding and individualized logistics for a wide spectrum of clients in the wholesale and retail food industry, including the hospitality industry, both of which rely on the timely delivery of regular and recurring food shipments to supply the demand of their end users. Global has continued to grow year after year since opening its doors for business in 2010, servicing over 65,000 customers for the past 12 years, while delivering over three quarters of a million loads as it continues to grow and stay ahead of the constantly evolving logistics space, and as it adapts and pivots to meet the needs of the recent and ongoing world-wide supply chain issues, and the challenges it presents to the industry as a whole. Rather than looking at these issues as a problem, Global has identified the opportunity to expand and diversify its operations through acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Strategically situated in South Florida, Global is on the door-step of the busiest cargo and freight airport in the United States according to a report published in April of 2022 by Airports Council International (ACI).

With a workforce team of over 70 dedicated personnel and refrigerated tractor trailers (reefers), both customers and industry peers have recognized and acknowledged the level of professionalism, experienced management, and premium customer service that Global provides.

With the closing of the “Global” acquisition, Link Reservations, Inc. (LRSV) has begun preparations to become a reporting company under the 34 Act, by filing a FORM 10 in the near future, with further plans to up-list the Company to the OTC:QB market platform. Link/Global’s CEO, Joe Gutierrez said “Today’s announcement comes as a result of dedicated planning, efforts and teamwork, that has come together to create a new and solid foundation for Link and Global to build upon, as the company advances its collective vision for new opportunities and diversification.”

Company contact: Donald Bell - Investor Relations Director – Donald@Globalelogistics.com

Office. 954.302.2296 Ext.120 - www.Globalelogistics.com

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.