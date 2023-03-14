Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Corporate Update

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including opioid overdose, allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 as well as provide a corporate update. The company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results news release is expected to be available after 1 p.m. PT on March 16, 2023, and on its website

Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call 
Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023 
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) 
U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-423-9813 
Toll/International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573  

David J. Marguglio, President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during the year, and certain goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call. 

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link, with a replay available shortly after the live event. 

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals 

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including opioid overdose, allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease. Company products approved by the FDA include ZIMHI® (naloxone) Injection for the treatment of opioid overdose and SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.    

Contact: 

Adamis Investor Relations  
Robert Uhl 
Managing Director 
ICR Westwicke  
619.228.5886 
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


