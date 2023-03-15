VAUDEVISUALS PRESS ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF "VISUAL ALCHEMY: THE MAGIC LIFE OF JEFF SHERIDAN"

Book Cover ~ Visual Alchemy: The Magic Life of Jeff Sheridan

A new book from Vaudevisuals Press pays Tribute to the genius magician Jeff Sheridan. Over 100 pages of photographs and essays. Foreword by Lance Burton

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaudevisuals Press is pleased to present a book about the father of modern street magic, Jeff Sheridan, hailed by John Lennon as “the best magician I’ve ever seen.” Featuring a preface by John Strausbaugh (The New York Times Weekly Explorer), Visual Alchemy: The Magic Life of Jeff Sheridan is comprised of 14 essays by renowned fellow magicians (including Ken Weber, Cardone, Jeff McBride, Peter Samelson, Michael Lee, and others) who have been influenced or taught by Sheridan. The book has a Foreword written by celebrity magician Lance Burton.

From 1967 to 1989, New Yorkers strolling through Central Park were mesmerized by a silent master of prestidigitation dressed in minimalist black, who could make an entire deck of cards appear and disappear with a flick of his wrist.

Jeff Sheridan’s street style was avant-garde, almost dance-like, without any of the usual patter or banter. He astonished audiences with his pure physical dexterity. An entire generation of world-class contemporary magicians were influenced or taught by Sheridan, among them Jeff McBride and David Copperfield.

Visual Alchemy: The Magic Life of Jeff Sheridan pays tribute to Sheridan’s enduring genius through 14 essays and loving accolades written by fellow magicians and street performers. The book also includes rarely-seen photographs of Sheridan performing in New York City streets from 1976 to 1989 taken by Jim R. Moore, best known for his iconic photographs of highwire walker Philippe Petit, which are featured in the Oscar-winning documentary Man on Wire. A book for anyone interested in magic or New York City street life, Visual Alchemy: The Magic Life of Jeff Sheridan offers readers an insider’s perspective of a legendary performer during a transformative era in New York.

Presales: March 15, 2023

Publication Date: May 15, 2023

Presale purchases are available. Use discount code 'streetmagic' for a 25% discount. http://vabook.site

Bookstores and distributors can purchase the book after May 15th through Ingram.

Vaudevisuals Press was founded by Jim R. Moore, a passionate and prolific documenter of “the eccentric performing arts,” whose photographs have appeared in The New York Times, The Village Voice, Time Out NY, Dance Magazine, and numerous books and public exhibitions. Recent publications include Don't Miss This: A Decade of Eccentric Performing Arts. Most notable was the Oscar-winning film 'Man on Wire' where Moore appeared along with many of his photographs of Philippe Petit during the planning of the clandestine highwire walk.