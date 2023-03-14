NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support people in the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Yukon at risk of substance use-related harms and overdose

WINNIPEG, MB, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to improve the health outcomes of people who use substances in the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

March 15, 2023

Time

9:00 AM (CDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

West Broadway Community Organization

104 - 222 Furby Street

Winnipeg, (Manitoba)

Please use the Furby Street entrance.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/68948763835

Passcode: 186339

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada