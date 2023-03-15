Fmr WH Spoksman Weiner Announces H1s, Opeds Featured in Stars and Stripes, Detroit News, PuLSE, Orl Sentinel, OpEdNews
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former White House spokesman Robert Weiner and his team have been hard at work in the new year, producing op-eds featured in major papers and including top rankings by OpEdNews.
The first, ranked H2 (#2 nationally) in OpEdNews, is by Weiner and Lexi Meola on questions Chairman James Comer and the the Oversight Committee must investigate -- where Weiner was the spokesman and communications director for over six years under its old name, Government Operations and Oversight -- to be even handed.
The next piece, also by Weiner and Meola, is about skater Kamila Valieva and why despite her young age, being young is no excuse for drug cheating in the Olympics, nor a national committee using that excuse, if someone qualifies and competes.
The next op-ed is by Weiner and Henry Deng about how even though most people in both parties say they won't cut Social Security, it is still in danger of cuts.
Next, Weiner wrote a piece with Sophia Hosford in The PuLSE Institute about how the rejection of Critical Race Theory and books bans are the new Jim Crow.
Weiner and Hosford also wrote an op-ed for The Detroit News about the dangers of self-driving cars.
On February 2, Weiner wrote a piece with Parker Treichel in the Orlando Sentinel (Ranked H1 by OpEdNews) about the insurrections in Brazil and the U.S. and how they might become the norm throughout the world.
Weiner and Hosford also wrote an op-ed in the acclaimed military and veterans paper Stars and Stripes that was named H1 by OpEdNews, concerning the need for strengthening international efforts against sex abuse war crimes by any nation.
In December of 2022, Weiner and Deng wrote a piece for OpEdNews on the strategic error the NRA is making by opposing an assault weapons ban, when the authors cite data showing how that action could play a role in stopping 95% of mass killings of ten or more and end all those headlines.
Lastly, Weiner and Treichel wrote a piece in the Manchester Journal is about how Senator Bernie Sanders' statistics on corporate dominance are drawn from accurate sources and must be addressed.
And for Radio: Weiner has also appeared on "Silk and Joe" and "The Alan Nathan Show" with host Joseph Patterson to discuss self-driving cars, strengthening international peace efforts, US elections and issues, and other topics. on the 200-station Main Street Radio Network.
Also, Weiner was on LBC Radio ("Leading Britain's Conversation") in Britain to discuss President Biden's State of the Union Address.
OP-EDS:
***February 24, 2023--"Questions for House Oversight Chair James Comer from Bob Weiner, former spokesman Govt Operations & Oversight Committee" by Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola in OpEdNews, ranked H2 (#2 op-ed nationwide)
Link to published article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Questions-for-House-Oversi-Government-Accountability_House-Ethics-Committee_House-Intelligence-Committee_House-Of-Represenatives-230224-538.html
***February 23, 2023: "Leaders Should Listen to Bernie Sanders' Points on Inflation" by Robert Weiner and Parker Treichel in the Manchester Journal
One potential cause of ongoing inflation is the increasing concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a small number of large corporations. Perhaps the biggest supporter of this claim is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who says that 50 percent of inflation has to do with corporate greed. We just learned that last year the nation’s oil companies had their biggest profits ever — during the pandemic.
Link to published article: https://www.manchesterjournal.com/opinion/columnists/weiner-and-treichel-leaders-should-listen-to-bernie-sanders-points-on-inflation/article_84459e62-b392-11ed-83d5-d701315c3e64.html
***February 21, 2023: "In the Olympics, Age is No Excuse for Cheating" by Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola in OpEdNews
As the Paris 2024 Olympics swiftly approach, there are many questions surrounding Russia and whether or not their athletes should be trusted to compete without the influence of drugs.
Link to published article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/In-the-Olympics-Age-is-No-Athletes_Cheating_Drugs_Olympics-230221-320.html
***February 18, 2023: "Social Security Still in Danger Despite Biden State of Union Success" by Robert Weiner and Henry Deng in OpEdNews
Congress should be aware that Social Security and Medicare are no longer secure. In a time of inflation and economic insecurity, Social Security has proven to be a program that will help people in need. As people face economic insecurity as inflation continues, Congress must get its act together and truly protect Social Security.
Link to published article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Social-Security-still-in-d-Biden-Administration_Biden-Policy_Congress_Medicare-230218-951.html
***February 17, 2023: "Civil Rights, Critical Race Theory, African American Studies AP Attacks Are New Jim Crow as Black History Month is Underway" in The PuLSE Institute
Link to published article: https://thepulseinstitute.org/2023/02/17/civil-rights-critical-race-theory-african-american-studies-ap-attacks-are-new-jim-crow-as-black-history-month-is-underway/
***February 5, 2023: "Self-driving cars still need drivers. It's dangerous to say otherwise" by Robert Weiner and Sophia Hosford in The Detroit News and ranked H4 by OpEdNews (#4 op-ed nationwide)
There is no good reason to push technology that cannot yet perform as advertised. The prioritization of sales over safety is plaguing many industries, but doing so in the autonomous vehicle industry is particularly dangerous.
Link to published article: http://weinerpublic.com/20230206.pdf
Link to OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Self-Driving-Cars-Still-Ne-Cars_Elon-Musk_Technology-230208-574.html
***February 2, 2023: "Incited Insurrections against Elections like US and Brazil May Now be World Model" by Robert Weiner and Parker Treichel in the Orlando Sentinel and ranked H1 by OpEdNews (#1 op-ed nationwide)
Link to published article: http://weinerpublic.com/20230207.html
Link to OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Incited-Insurrections-agai-Brazil_Brazil-Corruption_Brazilian-President-Bolsonaro_Brazilian-President-Jair-Bolsonaro-230202-173.html
January 26, 2023: Weiner and Sophia Hosford's piece in Stars and Stripes and ranked H1 OpEdNews (#1 op-ed nationwide)
Link to published article: https://www.stripes.com/opinion/2023-01-26/strengthen-the-international-effort-to-stop-the-use-of-rape-as-a-weapon-of-war-8900022.html
Link to OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Consolidate-Strengthen-th-International-Community_International-Crime_International-Law_International-Politics-230127-935.html
***December 10, 2022: The NRA'S Big Mistake Opposing Assault Weapons Ban" by Robert Weiner and Henry Deng in OpEdNews, ranked H2 (#2 op-ed nationwide)
With the U.S. House passing the first assault weapons ban in almost three decades, the Senate has remained silent. President Clinton had done it before, and President Biden, then Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pushed and enacted the assault weapons ban in 1994. Congress and state legislatures -- often more progressive than Congress--could undoubtedly do it in 2022.
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/The-NRA-S-Big-Mistake-Oppo-Assault-Rifle_Assault-Weapon_Assault-Weapons-Bill_Congress-221210-54.html
TV AND RADIO
***February 23, 2023 -- Bob interviewed on "Silk or Joe" 170 stations with host Joseph Patterson on Main Street Radio Network, discussed opeds on International Enforcement against sexual abuse as a military tool (in Stars and Stripes) and Self Driving Cars Safety Failures (Detroit News), Bob and Sophia Hosford co-authors.
Audio part 1: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20230225part1
Audio part 2: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20230225part2
***February 13, 2023 -- Bob interviewed on Main Street Radio 200 stations interview by host Joseph Patterson on Alan Nathan Show about our Stars and Stripes article, H1 #1 oped ranking by OpEdNews, article by Bob and Sophia Hosford
http://weinerpublic.com/20230213.mp3
***February 7, 2023 -- Bob interviewed live on LBC radio ("Leading Britain's Conversation"), Great Britain, host Ben Kentish, immediately following Biden State of the Union
http://weinerpublic.com/20230208.wav
