Wood Flooring Global Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2030: Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Flooring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$43.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Wood Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of Covid-19 on Flooring Industry Supply Chain
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Wood Flooring Market
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic Appeal of Wood
- Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type
- Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring
- Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized
- Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person Households
- Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028
- Product Type and Regional Market Analysis
- Engineered Wood Dominates the Market
- Solid Wood - Another Significant Market
- Europe and US Holds Significant Share of the Global Market
- Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
- COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track
- Market Outlook
- Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies
- Likely Price Increases
- Innovations to Continue
- Digital-Driven Sales
- Focus on Design Improvements
- Wood Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competition
- Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share
- Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of Hardwood Flooring
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth
- Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers
- Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand
- Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum
- Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization
- Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring
- Product Innovations Boost Growth
- Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
- Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference
- Advantages of Engineered Hardwood
- Disadvantages
- Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring
- Advantages of Hardwood
- Disadvantages
- Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Decor Trends
- Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space
- Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market
- Cork Flooring
- Engineered Wood Floors
- Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring
- Reclaimed Wood Flooring
- Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look
- White Oak Wood Flooring
- European White Oak Floors
- Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market
- Blonde Wood Flooring
- Honey Wood Flooring
- Gray Wood Floors
- Greige Wood Floors
- Whitewashed Wood Floors
- High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture Trends
- Distressed Wood Flooring
- Handscraped Floors
- Wirebrushed Wood Floors
- Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market
- Fumed-Finished Wood Floors
- Matte-Finished Wood Flooring
- Oiled Wood Floors
- Satin-Finished Wood Flooring
- Site-Finished Wood Flooring
- Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends
- Herringbone Wood Flooring
- Wide Plank Wood Floors
- Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring
- Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings
- Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential
- Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
- Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics
- Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Expanding Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Standards of Living
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Wood Flooring
- Types of Wood Flooring
- Solid Wood Flooring
- Hardwood and Softwood Flooring
- Engineered Wood Flooring
