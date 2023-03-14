Pruett's New Mini-Memoir Makes The Perfect Gift Book For Women 30+

Charleston, SC, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women over 30 will feel like they're riding shotgun through life with Ms. Teddy McMahon Pruett as they read her raucous and wonderful collection of mini-memoirs. From insomnia, to "the perfect poop," to roach fairies and beyond, readers will resonate with the variety of topics that all women encounter and grapple with in everyday life.

A quilter extraordinaire, Teddy performs her binding magic on this collection of essays that range from thought-provoking, deep, and poignant to laugh-out-loud funny. Each story works together to create a deeply relatable and human commentary on the world as a "Prissy Southern Woman" sees it.

"Before I began quilting in 1974," says Teddy, "I wanted to be a writer. [I was] fascinated that a person could express an idea, a story, or an emotion in written form and another person could understand and experience the same emotion."

Teddy's debut nonfiction memoir collection I Can't Write Without My Eyebrows embodies the warmth and authenticity of its author, making it the perfect book club pick, coffee table addition, or gift for your mother, sister, or coworker.

About the Author:

After retiring as a certified quilt appraiser, speaker, teacher, and nationally recognized expert on quilts, Teddy McMahon Pruett, a native Floridian, returned to her childhood passion of pushing words around. She and her husband, Sweet William, reside in the north Florida area.

