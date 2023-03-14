Submit Release
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or the "Company") KSS. Investors who purchased Kohl's securities prior to October 20, 2020, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/kss.

The investigation concerns whether Kohl's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in corporate wrongdoing.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Kohl's shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/kss. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

