Governor Lamont Announces Tandem and Empty Tractor Trailer Travel Ban on I-84 Will Be Lifted at 3:30PM Tuesday

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

03/14/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the order that went into effect early this morning banning travel by all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers on Interstate 84 due to the impacts of the winter storm on the region will be lifted effective at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The governor continues to urge everyone traveling on the roads where the storm has had its greatest impact to use caution to the greatest extent possible.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s order lifting the travel ban on I-84 for tandem and/or empty tractor trailers

