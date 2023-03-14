Medicinal Genomics Awarded Australian Patent for Grim Reefer Free DNA Remover

Industry’s leading free DNA removal tech improves the accuracy of qPCR microbial testing

Without Grim Reefer, qPCR can’t tell live DNA from the dead. And that inability can unfairly produce elevated levels of total microbial counts.” — Kevin J. McKernan, Medicinal Genomics Founder and Chief Science Officer

BEVERLY, MA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing genomics to improve agricultural productivity, safety, and transparency of medicinal plants, today announced it has been awarded an Australian patent WO2020198452A1 for its Grim Reefer® Free DNA Removal Kit. The patent designated national, international, and regional protections and lists Kevin J. McKernan, Medicinal Genomics Founder and Chief Science Officer; Heather Ebling, MGC Sr. Applications and Support Mgr.; and Yvonne Helbert, MGC Sr. R&D Mgr., as inventors.

“We’re very pleased to be awarded this patent recognizing Grim Reefer’s uniqueness and value,” said McKernan. “Our qPCR products are exceptionally accurate at speciating and detecting microbes because, unlike plating methods, you’re not observing the microbes’ behaviors, you’re looking at their genetic description. And you can’t hide from DNA. But sometimes, you can have too much information. Without Grim Reefer, qPCR can’t tell live DNA from the dead. And that inability can unfairly produce elevated levels of total microbial counts. So it’s essential to be able to distinguish what’s what. Nothing does that better than Grim Reefer.”

The shortcomings of plating methods were detailed in the filing, which stated, “Typical processes for analyzing microbial content of Cannabis plants destroy the viability of both plant and microbial cells. Moreover, culture-based methods are generally ineffective for detecting endophytic microbes, and predominantly colonies that grow are derived from epiphytes (i.e., microbes that live on the outside of the plant). As a result, plating-based methods underestimate microbial risk by several log orders.”

In addition, many cannabis growers have taken to attacking microbial contamination by irradiating plants. This creates a mixture of live, dead, and viable but non-culturable microbes. Knowing how much of each is essential to a successful harvest. Before Grim Reefer, labs had to use a cumbersome and toxic mixture of dyes, an unpopular choice. In contrast, Grim Reefer provides a safe, economical way to affordable solution to a problem that has continually haunted labs using DNA-based methods.

Medicinal Genomics plans to continue filing patent applications for its groundbreaking work in plant genetics and pathogen detection.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in leveraging genomics to build a stronger scientific foundation for cultivating medicinal plants and their extracts. The company’s unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries, and testing laboratories characterize, understand, and ensure their products’ safety, quality, and consistency so patients and consumers can have confidence in what they’re buying. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the industry. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.