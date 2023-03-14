Los Angeles County Yarn Crawl Returns for Its 11th Event During Earth Week, April 20-23, 2023

13 Los Angeles County Yarn Stores Participate in Sharing Their Diversity Through Ownership, Unique Creativity and Age-Old Traditions for Their Communities Over Four Days–Mission Matters Podcast Agency

The Los Angeles County Yarn Crawl (LACYC) will kick off its 11th crawl while also celebrating Earth Week. The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 20th through Sunday, April 23rd 2023. The Crawl hours for every store will be from 10 am – 6 pm Thursday – Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm. This event is free to register. The Crawl features 13 yarn stores across the county. Fiber enthusiasts will get a glimpse of what southern California yarn stores have to offer. From the Beach to the city and from the Valley to the suburbs, Angelinos and visitors alike can travel through Los Angeles County for a cultural and creative jaunt around the yarn sun. The cities on the route include Bellflower, Claremont, Encino, Inglewood, La Verne, Long Beach, Pasadena, Redondo Beach, Valley Village and Santa Monica. This event is for Knitters, crocheters, weavers, artists and those who just want to experience something new, see old friends and visit areas across the county. Friends can schedule meet-ups or travel together across LA’s highways and byways with a mission of visiting every participating yarn store. This four-day adventure will offer a one-of-a-kind, family friendly yarn extravaganza.

Let’s answer the question, ‘What is a yarn crawl?’ The concept of a yarn crawl is similar to a pub crawl. These events use the concept of a crawl or progressive meal experience to promote a neighborhood’s boutiques, stores or eateries scheduled at a specific time. Los Angeles County Yarn Crawl members work together to offer this “Shop Hop” experience but, for fiber enthusiasts throughout the county. The Yarn Crawl, like most crawls, is a very predictable event where attendees know the participating yarn stores, featured events, planned demonstrations and of course the main event: Yarn. LACYC members agreed collectively that this is “An open-house celebration of all-things yarn related featuring Los Angeles County yarn stores.”

The LACYC is a non-profit group for Los Angeles County yarn stores. All of the shop owners are part of the organization and work together throughout the year to create this showcase of artists, designers, curated fiber accessories and yarn. Participating stores in this year’s crawl include Alamitos Bay Yarn Company, The Altered Stitch, Buku Yarns, Gather DTLA, The Knitting Tree, LA, L’Atelier, L’Atelier On Ventura, The Little Knittery, Phebie’s Needleart, Stitches in Time Yarn, Wildfiber Studio, Wollhaus and Yarnaholic™ Store and Boutique. Each store offers their own personality and interpretation of what makes this part of the fiber industry exciting.

Yarn lovers across southern California and beyond are welcome to attend this event. Guests should visit the LACYC website and view all of the details as well as participating shops. The fun begins with downloading a passport that attendees will get stamped at each store, culminating in an entry for prizes. Each store offers its own unique Yarn Crawl button that can be attached to the LACYC tote bag available to purchase for $18 from any of the Yarn Crawl stores. This event also offers the participant a variety of fun events that each individual store has planned. These events include demonstrations, trunk shows, patterns, special Yarn Crawl sale yarns and more.

This adventure offers a unique springtime destination. Stores will showcase their new lines for the season as well as a variety of fibers. A short list of fibers that can be found can include bamboo, cashmere, recycled fibers, wool, cotton, organic fibers, linen and more. These fibers are created by artisan spinners, hand-dyed artisans as well commercially dyed yarns. Visitors will be exposed to new and seasoned yarn suppliers as well as accessories that make the life of a fiber enthusiast organized and trendsetting. The Los Angeles County Yarn Crawl has industry sponsors that work in partnership with the local yarn stores to provide high-quality fibers. This year attendees will see these partners and their diversity of products. The sponsors for this year include Anzula, Art Yarns, Berroco Yarns, Cascade, Circulo, Clover – Needles & Notions, Dream In Color, Ikigai Fiber, King Cole, Lana Grossa, Lykke – Needles, Noro, Plymouth, Prism, Skacel, String Yarns, Tahki/Stacey Charles, Trendsetter Yarn Group, Universal Yarns and Urth Yarns.

The Los Angeles County Yarn Crawl stores are in full-throttle planning mode. Their mission is to bring continued awareness to this age-old tradition as well as peaking the interest for newcomers to the artform.

