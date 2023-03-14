EisnerAmper Named “Best Tax” Firm at 2023 Private Equity Wire and Hedgeweek European Events

EisnerAmper was named “Best Tax Advisory” firm at the 2023 Hedgeweek European Awards and “Best Tax Advisor” at the 2023 Private Equity Wire European Awards ceremonies on March 8 and March 9, respectively, at The Reform Club in London.

Hedgeweek is one of the hedge fund industry’s leading publications. The award is decided by a poll of Hedgeweek readers that includes professionals at hedge fund management firms, investors, fund administrators, custodians, accountants, law firms, and fund distributors who recognize excellence in the hedge fund sector in Europe.

The Private Equity Wire is a leading publication serving institutional investors/wealth managers and their investment managers/advisors across all asset classes. Its award recognizes excellence among private equity managers and service providers based on responses from PE professionals in Europe.

"To earn both Private Equity Wire and Hedgeweek’s ‘Best European Tax’ firm awards is outstanding,” said Peter Cogan, Managing Partner, Financial Services Industry and Chair of the Board of EisnerAmper Global. “This is the result of our ongoing significant investment in people and resources to continually improve our capabilities to provide the utmost in client service.”

“The tax landscape is becoming increasingly complicated and competitive. And it’s our people who really set us apart,” said Simcha David, Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper’s Financial Services Tax Group. “Congratulations to them on this well-deserved accolade and to the other honorees.”

“It’s incredibly gratifying to be recognized with awards celebrating our global reach and local teams,” said Nicholas Tsafos, Partner in the Financial Services Industry Group and founder of EisnerAmper Global. “It’s a testament to the work our colleagues do around the world. There’s no better acknowledgment of our team’s painstaking efforts than winning these awards based on service excellence from one’s clients and peers.”