Every Girl Scout cookie ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest

Nutrition experts say healthy eating is about making good choices most of the time.

Treats like cookies can be eaten in moderation.

Information like total calories, saturated fat, and added sugars can be used to compare which foods are relatively healthier.

However, it’s also important to savor and enjoy what you’re eating so you don’t feel deprived.

Yes, we know. Cookies aren’t considered a “healthy” food by any stretch of the imagination.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a few treats once in a while, nor does it mean our diet is “unhealthy” when we do.

In fact, according to Maya Vadiveloo, PhD, RD, an assistant professor in the department of nutrition and food sciences at the University of Rhode Island, healthy eating is about making good choices most of the time with occasional treats, like cookies, eaten in moderation.

To help you make the most informed choices if you do decide to indulge this Girl Scout Cookies season, we’ve put together a list of the relevant nutritional information for each variety of cookie and ranked them from healthiest to unhealthiest.

Our rankings are based on nutritional information per cookie rather than per serving to make more accurate comparisons.

Based upon Vadiveloo’s advice, we considered such factors as total calories, added sugars, and saturated fat when ranking the cookies.

Please note that for some cookies, you’ll see two different names listed with slightly different nutritional information. This is because some Girl Scout Cookies are made by two different bakers, using different recipes.

We’ve ranked similar cookies together when possible, but we found that one cookie (Girl Scout S’mores) was just too different in its recipes and nutritional profiles to include both bakers under the same ranking.

