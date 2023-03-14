Every Girl Scout cookie ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest

- Nutrition experts say healthy eating is about making good choices most of the time.
- Treats like cookies can be eaten in moderation.
- Information like total calories, saturated fat, and added sugars can be used to compare which foods are relatively healthier.
- However, it’s also important to savor and enjoy what you’re eating so you don’t feel deprived.
Yes, we know. Cookies aren’t considered a “healthy” food by any stretch of the imagination.
However, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a few treats once in a while, nor does it mean our diet is “unhealthy” when we do.
In fact, according to Maya Vadiveloo, PhD, RD, an assistant professor in the department of nutrition and food sciences at the University of Rhode Island, healthy eating is about making good choices most of the time with occasional treats, like cookies, eaten in moderation.
To help you make the most informed choices if you do decide to indulge this Girl Scout Cookies season, we’ve put together a list of the relevant nutritional information for each variety of cookie and ranked them from healthiest to unhealthiest.
Our rankings are based on nutritional information per cookie rather than per serving to make more accurate comparisons.
Based upon Vadiveloo’s advice, we considered such factors as total calories, added sugars, and saturated fat when ranking the cookies.
Please note that for some cookies, you’ll see two different names listed with slightly different nutritional information. This is because some Girl Scout Cookies are made by two different bakers, using different recipes.
We’ve ranked similar cookies together when possible, but we found that one cookie (Girl Scout S’mores) was just too different in its recipes and nutritional profiles to include both bakers under the same ranking.
Availability will vary depending on which region you live in.
Shortbread (ABC Bakers)
Serving size: 4 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 120 calories, 4.5 grams total fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 0 grams trans fat, 0 milligrams cholesterol, 110 milligrams sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 5 grams added sugar, 1 gram protein, 1.3 milligrams iron
Trefoils (Little Brownie Bakers)
Serving size: 5 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories, 7 g total fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 110 g sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 7 g sugars, 6 g added sugars, 2 g protein, 1 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
Shortbread and Trefoils were the clear winner among all of the Girl Scout Cookies. Compared with other varieties, they were the lowest in calories per cookie (30 and 32 calories, respectively). They were also the lowest in saturated fat and added sugars.
Thin Mints (ABC Bakers)
Serving size: 4 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories, 7 g total fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, <1 g fiber, 10 g total sugars, 10 g added sugars, 1 g protein, 1.6 mg iron
Thin Mints (Little Brownie Bakers)
Serving size: 4 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories, 7 g total fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 120 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, <1 g fiber, 10 g total sugars, 9 g added sugars, 2 g protein, 1.2 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
Thin Mints actually stack up pretty well against most other Girl Scout Cookies. At only 40 calories per cookie and only slightly more saturated fat and added sugars than our No. 1 pick, they earn the honor of being our second-healthiest cookie on this list.
Do-si-dos (Little Brownie Bakers)
Serving size: 3 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories, 7 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 11 g sugars, 10 g added sugars, 3 g protein, 0.8 mg iron
Peanut Butter Sandwich (ABC Bakers)
Serving size: 3 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories, 8 g total fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 9 g total sugars, 8 g added sugars, 3 g protein, 1.2 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
While these two peanut butter sandwich cookies were a bit lower in saturated fat than Thin Mints, their higher added sugars and calories per cookie (53 and 57 calories, respectively) caused us to rank them No. 3 on our list.
Serving size: 3 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories, 7 g total fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 10 g total sugars, 10 g added sugars, 3 g protein, 1 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
At 53 calories per cookie, ABC Baker’s Caramel Chocolate Chip tied with the Do-si-dos on calories, but the Caramel Chocolate Chip’s higher amounts of saturated fat pushed them to No. 4.
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories, 6 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 7 g total sugars, 7 g added sugars, 1 g protein, 0.7 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
Lemon-Ups were only slightly lower in saturated fat and added sugars but higher in calories than Caramel Chocolate Chip (70 versus 57), leading them to earn the No. 5 slot.
Peanut Butter Patties (ABC Bakers)
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 130 calories, 7 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, <1 g fiber, 8 g total sugars, 8 g added sugars, 2 g protein, 0.8 mg iron
Tagalongs (Little Brownie Bakers)
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories, 8 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 80 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, <1 g fiber, 8 g total sugars, 7 g added sugars, 3 g protein, 0.7 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
With higher saturated fat and calories (65 and 70 calories, respectively) than any of the previous cookies, Peanut Butter Patties and Tagalongs ranked No. 6 in our lineup.
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories, 7 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 7 g total sugars, 7 g added sugars, <1 g protein, 0.1 mg iron
Why we ranked them as we did
While Toffee-tastic was virtually identical to Tagalongs in our chosen criteria, we ranked Toffee-tastic at No. 7 in order to keep the two versions of the previous cookie (Peanut Butter Patties and Tagalongs) together on this list.
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 150 calories, 7 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 110 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 10 g total sugars, 10 g added sugars, 2 g protein, 0.8 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
Little Brownie Baker’s Girl Scout S’mores had close to the same amount of calories and saturated fat as Toffee-tastic, but their higher added sugars made them rank as less healthy.
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories, 6 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 10 g total sugars, 10 g added sugars, 1 g protein, 1 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
While this cookie was slightly lower in calories compared to Girl Scouts S’mores, it was higher in saturated fat and had the same amount of added sugar, placing them at No. 9 on our list.
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 150 calories, 7 g total fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 70 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 9 g total sugars, 9 g added sugars, 1 g protein, 1 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
While they had a bit less added sugar, Lemonades came in higher in calories and saturated fat than Toast-yay, making them our choice for the No. 10 slot.
Adventurefuls (ABC Bakers)
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 130 calories, 6 g total fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 55 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 11 g total sugars, 11 g added sugars, <1 g protein, 0.8 mg iron
Adventurefuls (Little Brownie Bakers)
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 120 calories, 6 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 80 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 9 g total sugars, 9 g added sugars, 1 g protein, 1 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
While these look better at first blush due to their lower calories per serving, they’re actually among the highest in sugar and fairly high in saturated fat.
Raspberry Rally (ABC Bakers)
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories, 6 g total fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 11 g total sugars, 11 g added sugars, 1 g protein, 1.3 mg iron
Raspberry Rally (Little Brownie Bakers)
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories, 8 g total fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 10 g total sugars, 10 g added sugars, 2 g protein, 1.1 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
Raspberry Rally ranked the worst as far as calories (80 per cookie). However, they were spared from being last on the list by the fact that Caramel deLites/Samoas actually have significantly more sugar.
Caramel deLites (ABC Bakers)
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories, 6 g total fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 50 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, <1 g fiber, 12 g total sugars, 12 g added sugars, <1 g protein, 0.7 mg iron
Samoas (Little Brownie Bakers)
Serving size: 2 cookies
Nutritional information per serving: 150 calories, 8 g total fat, 6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 60 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 11 g total sugars, 10 g added sugars, 1 g protein, 0.6 mg iron
Why we ranked this cookie as we did
With a whopping 12 g of sugar per 2-cookie serving (for the ABC Bakers version), these cookies edged out Raspberry Rally to claim the dubious honor of being the unhealthiest Girl Scout cookies.
Beyond simply comparing nutritional information, nutritionists recommend the following for making sure you keep your cookie intake in balance:
-
Focus on eating an overall healthy diet. Vadiveloo recommends the
Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Mediterranean diet, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, and the American Heart Association healthy diet guidelinesas all being good choices.
- Avoid labeling foods as “off-limits” or “bad.” This can often backfire, leading to cravings and overeating, says Vadiveloo.
- Practice mindful eating. Vadiveloo suggests eating cookies when you aren’t ravenously hungry so you can savor the experience. This will allow you to eat fewer cookies and feel more satisfied.
- Buy only your favorite cookies. While certain cookies have a better nutritional profile than others, Vadiveloo says it can sometimes be a better choice to buy the cookies you truly like. Eating a cookie you don’t enjoy can leave you feeling deprived and resentful, ultimately leading to overeating.
- Keep an eye on portion sizes. Nutritionist and author Shereen Jegtvig, who teaches at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, says it’s important to note that suggested serving sizes are usually only a few cookies rather than the entire box.
- Gluten-free cookies aren’t necessarily more healthy. While they’re better for those who have a genuine need to avoid gluten, Jegtvig says gluten-free cookies are nutritionally no better than their gluten-containing counterparts.
- Buy fewer boxes. Jegtvig suggests buying fewer boxes so there’s not a temptation to eat more than what you originally intended.
- Make a donation. If you want to support your local Girl Scouts but don’t want the temptation of having cookies in your home, you can donate cookies to U.S. military members serving overseas. You pay for the cookies and the Girl Scouts do the rest. You can also make a monetary donation to the Girl Scouts.
- Balance your calorie intake. Jegtvig suggests cutting back elsewhere or exercising a bit more to make up for the additional calories.
While cookies are by no means a health food, it’s possible to include them as part of an overall healthy eating plan.
Nutritional experts suggest you focus on eating them only in moderation.
Reading the Nutrition Facts label can help you make smart choices about how much and what you should eat.
In addition, when you do indulge, make sure you take the time to fully enjoy your cookies so you feel satisfied, which will help prevent overeating.