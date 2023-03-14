Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Texas Board Of Physical Therapy Examiners

TEXAS, March 14 - March 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Donivan Hodge, Manuel A. “Tony” Domenech, Ed.D., D.P.T., and Omar Palomin, P.T., D.P.T. to the Texas Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for terms set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Board licenses and regulates the practice of physical therapy in Texas.



Donivan Hodge of Spicewood is the co-founder and offensive coach for the Leander Wolfpack Minor League Developmental football team and a member of the Leander Chamber of Commerce. Hodge received a certificate in appraisal from Champions School of Real Estate and a degree in marketing from the University of Phoenix.



Manuel A. “Tony” Domenech, Ed.D., D.P.T. of Austin is the program director and an associate professor for the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences. Previously, he served as regional dean of the School of Allied Health Sciences for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force holding several leadership positions directing physical therapy services. He is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and Texas Physical Therapy Association. Domenech received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Kansas, a Master of Science in Advance Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Virginia, a Doctor of Education from Oklahoma State University, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.



Omar Palomin, P.T., D.P.T. of McAllen is CEO of Performance Therapeutics. He is a member of American Physical Therapy Association, American Physical Therapy Private Practice Section, and the Texas Physical Therapy Association. Additionally, he is a member of the McAllen Independent School District School Health Advisory Council. Palomin received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Physical Therapy from The University of Texas Medical Branch and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from The College of St. Scholastica.