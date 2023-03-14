Data Center Market

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies is Supporting the Market Growth

PORTLAND, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Data Center Market Expected to Reach USD 517.17 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - Alphabet, Amazon and Equinix." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global data center market was valued at USD 187.35 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 517.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 280 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13482

Rise in penetration of high-end cloud computing in enterprises and increase in investment in data center applications across the globe drive the growth of the global data center market. On the other hand, surge in concerns related to data privacy paired with growing demand for managed services impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in penetration of Internet of Things and hybrid & multi cloud architecture solutions are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The data center market is segmented on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, end user and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on type, the market is fragmented into colocation, hyperscale, edge, and others. By enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, energy & utilities, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13482

Based on solution, the hyperscale segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global data center market. This is attributed to surge in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective data interruptions solutions across large and small & medium enterprises. Simultaneously, the edge segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the solution segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global data center market. This is because in order to minimize the costs associated with the operations of data centers and to maximize profits, various organizations are now adopting more scalable and efficient power and cooling data center solutions.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13482

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global data center market, due to the presence of a large number of data centers across the province. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to increasing volumes of data center traffic in countries, such as India, Australia, and China.

The key players operating in the data center market analysis include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digital Realty, Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NTT Communication Corporation, Oracle, and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

● Surge in demand from cloud computing network solutions, during the pandemic, impacted the global data center market negatively.

● However, increase in dependency on data center across healthcare, government, and BFSI sectors has driven the market positively, thereby providing the market with a mixed impact.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Data Center Automation Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.