Special Representative McAuliffe Leads Partnership Opportunity Delegation to the Western Balkans on Energy Security and Climate

Special Representative for Global Partnerships Dorothy McAuliffe traveled to Croatia, North Macedonia, and Kosovo, from March 1-3, 2023, leading a Partnership Opportunity Delegation (POD) to explore private and public sector solutions for the Western Balkans’ energy diversification and transition. The delegation’s high-level meetings also explored how climate innovation and renewable energy can increase energy security for the region, especially in the face of aging and inefficient energy infrastructure and the instability and disruptions caused by Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

The delegation included climate, sustainable technology, and energy representatives from United States’ business and philanthropic sectors, in addition to leaders from the United States International Development Finance Corporation and the Export-Import Bank of the United States. The delegation launched from Zagreb, Croatia at the 4th Meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC), co-hosted by the United States Department of Energy and the Croatian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. Special Representative McAuliffe moderated a P-TECC panel on rebuilding Ukraine that included Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko along with leaders from the United States public and private sectors. On the sidelines of P-TECC, the delegation met with United States Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves to discuss the Western Balkans’ economic outlook and energy infrastructure investment opportunities.

In North Macedonia, Special Representative McAuliffe and the delegation held bilateral meetings with the government of North Macedonia including Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski, Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Kaja Shukova, and Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi. The delegation also met with leaders from the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia, the American Chamber of Commerce of North Macedonia, and representatives of multilateral development banks. The dialogue focused on how the public and private sectors in the United States and North Macedonia can take advantage of opportunities to foster energy security and technology growth while meeting climate and sustainability goals.

In Kosovo, the delegation led by Special Representative McAuliffe held separate meetings with with President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli. Special Representative McAuliffe underscored the commitment to a continued strong relationship between the United States and Kosovo. The delegation discussed U.S. technology and financing of clean energy solutions, economic growth, and the importance of energy security. The delegates also engaged with key Kosovan private sector interlocutors at a reception hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of Kosovo.