Joint Statement on the Eighth Round of the Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the United States

The following is the text of a joint statement by the Governments of Romania and the United States of America.

The Governments of Romania and the United States of America held the eighth round of the U.S.-Romania Strategic Dialogue in Bucharest on March 14, 2023.

The U.S.-Romania Strategic Dialogue took place against the backdrop of the greatest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades. One year since the start of Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine, we are confronted with challenges to European security, with devastating consequences for the Ukrainian people and global effects on energy and food security. Russia’s brutal invasion is an attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and the rules-based international order.

The Romanian and U.S. delegations took special note of the potential risk of Russia’s destabilizing actions in the Black Sea region, particularly against the security and stability of the Republic of Moldova. Romania and the United States remain committed to supporting the democratically elected authorities of the Republic of Moldova in their efforts to strengthen their country’s political and economic resilience, defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and continue the process of European integration.

We remain committed to upholding the principle that independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and respect for international law, human rights, and fundamental freedoms remain the foundation of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

Romania and the United States assessed the progress achieved in the framework of the Strategic Dialogue, including the joint efforts to support Ukraine, its people, and the broader region. Romania and the United States underline the critical importance of the Romanian ports on the Black Sea and the Danube for Ukrainian commerce. The United States welcomes Romania’s leadership in significantly expanding processing and transit capabilities, particularly by more than doubling the transit capacity of the Sulina Chanel, and remains committed to identifying appropriate support for Romania’s continued efforts in this regard.

As a key conclusion of the Strategic Dialogue, Romania and the United States emphasize that now, more than ever, transatlantic unity is needed to deter future aggression and allow the Black Sea to reach its full potential as a strategic connector between Europe and Central Asia. Both countries called for increased cooperation within NATO, to better consolidate defense and deterrence in the Black Sea region, an area of strategic importance for the Alliance.

The two sides assessed bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, noting the significant advances registered in the flagship civil nuclear projects at Cernavodă and the small modular reactor in Doicești. They underscored the increased relevance of these projects for the resilience of the Black Sea region, in the context of attempts by Russia to weaponize energy supply.

Romania and the United States remain committed to working together to support Romania’s efforts to fulfil the legal requirements for the admission of Romania into the Visa Waiver Program. The expert and political level dialogue that was established in 2021 will continue.

This eighth round of the Strategic Dialogue was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania and included high level representatives from both governments. The meeting featured the established working groups of the Strategic Dialogue framework: regional security and political-military cooperation; regional political and economic developments; bilateral economic cooperation on infrastructure, investment, and trade; energy; cooperation in the field of justice and home affairs; and strengthening people-to-people relationships.

Romanian State Secretary for Strategic Affairs Iulian Fota and U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Dereck Hogan led the Strategic Dialogue.

