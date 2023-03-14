Submit Release
EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’s 14 March Medicine Day Message

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın released a message on the occasion of 14 March Medicine Day. Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’s message reads as follows:

“Our greatest wish, undoubtedly, is to use our right to life, the greatest chance bestowed upon mankind, in a healthy and peaceful way. The biggest asset we can have in our life path is our health. At the point of protecting human health and seeking remedies for the serious diseases that deprive people of their right to life, our doctors work day and night for humanity and develop new methods for the diagnosis and treatment of such diseases. Doctor scientists, who have wiped out many diseases from the world, have offered people a chance to live a happy future from the past to the present.

Doctors who practice this sacred profession sacrifice from their private lives and the time they will spend with their families for their profession in the name of humanity. On the other hand, violent behavior towards doctors and healthcare professionals has been increasing day by day in recent years. With the hope that all types of violence against doctors and health workers end as soon as possible, on 14 March, Medicine Day, I extend my most sincere wishes to all our doctors and health workers who practice this respected and honorable profession with great devotion and hope they can practice the profession in more peaceful and non-violent environments.”

