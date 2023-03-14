Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial Vocational High School to Continue Education at EMU

With the coordination of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ministry of National Education, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) opened its doors to high schools that are located in Famagusta and are to go in infrastructure improvement work. Laboratories and classrooms of EMU have started to be used by schools designated by the Ministry of National Education. In this context and with the collaboration of the Famagusta Municipality, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial Vocational High School students are continuing their education at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın underlined that as a state university, EMU works hard to contribute to meeting the needs of the public, especially students. Prof. Dr. Hocanın also said; “While the needs of our students who were affected by the earthquake and came to our university are met, active support is given from the first day to the processes of evaluating the school buildings in Famagusta and making them ready for education with the contributions of all our shareholders and the public. As of today, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial Vocational High School students will continue their education at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. Moreover, laboratory and applied courses of the students are also being operated at EMU campus”.

Visiting and wishing success to students and teachers, Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed that they are in solidarity in all matters following the earthquake disaster and, underlined that they will continue to work in cooperation with all institutions, especially Famagusta Municipality, under the coordination of the Ministry of National Education, in order to eliminate the education losses of children and ensure that they can receive education in a safe environment.