Fifth Flight Carrying Displaced Ukrainians to Arrive in Saskatchewan March 27

CANADA, March 14 - Released on March 14, 2023

Saskatchewan Will Welcome The Fifth Flight Of Approximately 230 Ukrainians To The Province

Today, Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison announced that registration is now open for the fifth flight carrying Ukrainians displaced owing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The flight is being arranged in partnership with the humanitarian organizations Solidaire and Open Arms. The flight is expected to arrive on March 27. The final logistics of the flight, including which city it will land in, are still being confirmed.

"Our government is proud of the continued support and generosity from the people of Saskatchewan," Harrison said. "We will continue to stand with Ukraine and the 3,200 displaced Ukrainians who now call our province home."

This fifth flight will complete the current memorandum of understanding (MOU), which was signed on August 12, 2022, by Premier Scott Moe and representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms. The MOU was a pledge by the three parties to partner on a total of five humanitarian flights aiming to bring more than 1,000 Ukraine citizens from Warsaw, Poland to Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

Upon arriving in the province, passengers will have access to temporary accommodations and a suite of services, support and information related to living in Saskatchewan.

Information about programs and services, available to Ukrainian newcomers, can be accessed by:

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has forced millions of Ukrainian citizens to flee their country in search of safety. With the arrival of this flight, more than 3,300 displaced Ukrainians will have arrived in Saskatchewan since the war began.

