Vinitaly International Academy welcomes Prosecco to its Ambassadors program

The Vinitaly International Academy hosts the prestigious Italian Wine Ambassadors course in Verona from 23-27 March 2023. This year's event has the support of eight top producer organizations who will deliver in-depth masterclasses, giving participants an unparalleled insight into the diversity of Italian wine. For the first time this year, the program will have the backing of the Consorzio Tutela Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, who will deliver a masterclass to this year's Ambassador candidates.

VERONA, Italy (PRWEB) March 14, 2023

Established in 1962, the Prosecco consortium is a private body established in the public interest that brings together vine-growers, winemakers, and bottlers to protect the quality and image of their wine. The consortium represents 198 sparkling wine producers from the Conegliano Valdobbiadene area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Prosecco is one of the major success stories of Italian wine in recent years, establishing itself as the most exported wine in the world. In recent years, Prosecco has enjoyed a massive surge in both volume and value of exports, with sales booming in America, Great Britain, Germany, and France.

Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International, said: "Prosecco is now the most consumed sparkling wine in the world. It's vital, therefore, that our Italian Wine Ambassadors have a detailed understanding of the history, terroir, and innovation that lies behind this ubiquitous brand. That's why we're so pleased to welcome the Consorzio Tutela Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore to our Ambassadors program."

Diego Tomasi, Director of Consorzio Tutela Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, said: "I am particularly grateful for this collaboration with Vinitaly International Academy which gives the Consorzio del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG the opportunity to speak about an emblematic example of Made in Italy to this important international audience."

He continued: "The product that comes from Conegliano Valdobbiadene offers multiple experiences to the taster, a result of diverse interactions between soil and microclimate, and variations in dosage, resulting in a wine that enriches every occasion. Ultimately, the wine is the result of the careful work that takes place every day in every single part of the territory, drawing out individual peculiarities but also of the values and qualities linked to our culture and agricultural tradition. Today the winemakers manage the territory in a different way to their ancestors, but always with the same passion and respect for what they have inherited. Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG is the result of experience, of experimentation, but also of human and material factors which contribute significantly to the quality of the grapes and the wine. And what better occasion than this meeting to enhance the knowledge of this product that comes from a place with such a remarkable wine-growing vocation, enriched by centuries of experience."

Another novelty of this year's Vinitaly International Academy Ambassadors program is the introduction of the Franco Ziliani Award. The prestigious award is offered to the best student of the 2023 flagship edition and is sponsored by the Berlucchi winery of Franciacorta in its capacity as a Vinitaly International Academy Educational Supporter. The award is made in memory of Franco Ziliani, who died in December 2021, and who was responsible for inventing Pinot di Franciacorta in the 1960s. The prize, a limited-edition Magnum, will be presented at the pinning ceremony at the end of the five-day program. Dr. Cristina Ziliani, Franco Ziliani's eldest daughter, who today runs the Berlucchi winery, together with her brothers Arturo and Paolo, will hand over the prize. The ceremony will be broadcast live at: https://liveshop.vinitaly.com/eventi/via-verona-cerimonia-di-proclamazione/.

Full list of participating consortia

1. Consorzio Tutela Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore

2. Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini

3. Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino

4. Consorzio Tutela Vini Orvieto

5. Consorzio per la Tutela del Franciacorta

6. Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco

7. Consorzio di Tutela Vini Doc Sicilia

8. Italian Signature Wines Academy

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous and organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals of Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts who will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The new VIA ecosystem is guided by the Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 307 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

