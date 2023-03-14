Submit Release
Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an important funding announcement about supply chain improvements in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region

 WINNIPEG, MB, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Mr. Terry Duguid, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, Mr. Kevin Lamoureux, and Kenneth W. Mariash Senior, Developer and Owner of Focus Equities Inc., will make an important funding announcement about improving Canada's supply chains.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023


Time:

11:45 a.m. CDT 


Location:

4Tracks Ltd. (CentrePort Canada location)

7 184 E PR 221 Rosser Road

Rosser, MB

R0H 1E0

 

