BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET INVESTMENTS TO REACH $2.8 BILLION IN 2028; THE WHOLESALE COLOCATION MARKET WILL GROW AT A CAGR OF 28.73% IN THE NEXT 6 YEARS- ARIZTON
CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Belgium data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022-2028.
TO KNOW MORE, DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3755
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON "BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET"
12 - Tables
22 - Charts
104 – Pages
In Western Europe, the data center market in Belgium is one of the fastest-growing industries. Due to its central location between Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris, and London (FLAP), the nation benefits from favorable geographic conditions. Belgium is ranked sixth in the European Union for enterprise adoption of digital technologies for business operations, according to the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI). A well-organized network of data centers across the nation enables companies to guarantee top performance and offer customers effective goods and services. The country's continuous investments by colocation and hyperscale operators are expected to double the power capacity of the Belgium data center market in the upcoming years.
BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Scope
|
Details
|
MARKET SIZE (2028)
|
USD 2.81 Billion
|
MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|
438 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
|
MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|
95 MW (2028)
|
CAGR INVESTMENT (2022-2028)
|
5.31 %
|
HISTORIC YEAR
|
2021
|
BASE YEAR
|
2022
|
FORECAST YEAR
|
2023-2028
LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION? DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3755
MARKET INVESTMENTS
The Belgium data center market is expected to almost double its power capacity in the next five years due to data center expansions and new construction projects by colocation and cloud operators.
Brussels is the capital city and a prominent data center hub in Belgium. The city provides the maximum digital connectivity in the country. Brussels has 10 data centers covering a white floor area of more than 210 thousand square feet. Cloud providers and colocation data center operators such as Microsoft, Google, and LCL Data Centers are constructing data centers in the city.
New entrants such as EdgeConneX and KevlinX will contribute 34% of the upcoming power capacity. For instance, EdgeConneX is building a data center with a power capacity of 20 MW in Brussels.
CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3755
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Belgium colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across the locations in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Belgium data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Belgium
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 25
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04
- Coverage: 11+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Belgium
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Belgium market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
EXPLORE OUR LATEST BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET DATABASE NOW: https://datacenter.arizton.com/database-report/belgium-data-centers
THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- DCIM
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: (CORPORATE EMAIL IDS ARE ON TOP PRIORITY): https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3755
MAJOR VENDORS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Artelia
- Lascent
- Logi-tek
- ISG
- Mercury
- M-J Wood Group Kft
- Perseusz
- PM Group
- RKD
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Daikin Applied
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
Data Center Investors
- AtlasEdge
- Digital Realty
- Datacenter United
- Etix Everywhere
- LCL Datacenters
- Microsoft
- Proximus
New Entrants
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Belgium
- Historical Market Scenario
- 25+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Belgium
Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Belgium
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Belgium
- Colocation Services Market in Belgium
- Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Retail and Wholesale Colocation
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Breakup of Construction Cost
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7 Geography Segmentation
Chapter 8 Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:
France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: The France data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% from 2022 to 2027 and reach USD 4.20 billion by 2027. The France data center market is growing at a CAGR of 2.97% during 2022-2027. The market is driven by government initiatives such as digitalization strategy, digital health, AI & big data & IoT adoption, subsea connectivity, cloud computing growth, and investments from local and global data center operators.
Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: The Netherlands data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% from 2022 to 2027. The digitalization across the Netherlands, driven by COVID-19, deployment of 5G services, the impact of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, and improved connectivity with other European countries, such as the UK, Belgium, Ireland, and others, makes the Netherlands data center market an attractive industry to investors.
Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunity 2022-2027: The Germany data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% from 2022 to 2027 and reach $7.33 billion by 2027. The Government of Germany is making a continuous effort to improve the country's digital economy. By 2025, the German government wants to invest $3.09 billion in AI research and development. Cloud operators and colocation operators highly dominate the industry. Also, the Germany data center market is witnessing the entry of a new investor, Yondr, who plans to build a facility in the country.
UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026: The United Kingdom data center market was valued at USD 7.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.42% during 2022-2027. The UK data center market has the presence of cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, and Oracle. For instance, in March 2022, AWS plans to invest around $2.4 billion in developing the data center in the country.
GET ACCESS TO LATEST INFORMATION ON DATA CENTERS ACROSS THE GLOBE – EXPLORE THE DATA CENTER DATABASES: https://datacenter.arizton.com/
ABOUT US:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
CONTACT US
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032503/Belgium_Data_Center_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence