Global Smart Building Market Intelligence Report 2023-2030: Players Include Hitachi, Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, Igor and Intel

The Global Smart Building Market is projected to reach USD 127.69 billion by 2030 from USD 24.93 billion in 2022, at a CAGR 22.65% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Smart Building Market size was estimated at USD 10,260.52 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 12,237.72 million in 2023, at a CAGR 22.43% to reach USD 51,814.60 million by 2030.

in 2022 and expected to reach in 2023, at a CAGR 22.43% to reach by 2030. The Asia-Pacific Smart Building Market size was estimated at USD 6,536.11 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 7,939.57 million in 2023, at a CAGR 22.99% to reach USD 34,234.30 million by 2030.

in 2022 and expected to reach in 2023, at a CAGR 22.99% to reach by 2030. The Europe , Middle East & Africa Smart Building Market size was estimated at USD 8,134.95 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 9,768.54 million in 2023, at a CAGR 22.64% to reach USD 41,643.40 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Smart Building Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Building Type:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Component:

Services

Consulting



Support & Maintenance



System Integration & Deployment

Solution

Building Infrastructure Management



Elevators & Escalators Management System





Parking Management System





Smart Water Management System



Energy Management



HVAC Control System





Lighting System



Network Management



Security & Emergency Management



Access Control System





Safety System





Video Surveillance System



Workforce Management

Region:

Americas

Argentina



Brazil



Canada



Mexico



United States



California





Florida





Illinois





New York





Ohio





Pennsylvania





Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia



China



India



Indonesia



Japan



Malaysia



Philippines



Singapore



South Korea



Taiwan



Thailand



Vietnam

Europe , Middle East & Africa

, & Denmark



Egypt



Finland



France



Germany



Israel



Italy



Netherlands



Nigeria



Norway



Poland



Qatar



Russia



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Turkey



United Arab Emirates



United Kingdom

Company Usability Profiles:

ABB Ltd.

Aquicore, Inc.

BuildingIQ

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CopperTree Analytics Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Igor, Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

KMC Controls, Inc.

L&T Technology Services Limited

Legrand S.A.

Mode Green Integrated Building Technology

PointGrab Ltd.

PTC Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

