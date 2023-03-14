Residential Design and Qualified Remodeler Named Finalists for Top B2B Journalism Awards

SOLA Group Inc., a media company serving remodelers, designers, builders, and architects, was named a finalist for two Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious honors for business-to-business journalism. Residential Design magazine is a finalist in the category of Best Website while Qualified Remodeler is a finalist for Best New Product. Winners will be announced April 21, 2023 in New York City.

The leading media brand for the nation's residential architects, Residential Design was recognized for the beauty and utility of its newly re-platformed website, ResidentialDesignMagazine.com, which offers readers a trove of design ideas from its deep stock of architectural case studies presented in an immersive gallery format. Overseen and developed by chief editor Claire Conroy, Residential Design was the recipient of a Neal Award for Best Single Issue of a Magazine in 2020.

Qualified Remodeler, the leading media brand for remodelers and home improvement pros, was recognized for its multiplatform content initiative into business technology, which is intended to help remodelers operate their businesses more efficiently and profitably while providing an enhanced client experience. The business-technology content was the basis for a successful conference launch in 2022, FAST Remodeler Live. FAST is an acronym for Focused on Agile Systems and Technology and is the name of a technology section on its website as well as a quarterly newsletter.

"Our content team is 100 percent focused on creating meaningful engagements with residential design and construction professionals," said Patrick O'Toole, co-owner and chief of content for SOLA. "That means always looking for new platforms and always improving user experience. We are gratified to be recognized by our peers for the work we do."

To learn more about SOLA Group Inc. go to www.solabrands.com, or email Paul DeGrandis at paul@solabrands.com.

