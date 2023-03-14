Deborah Smith Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon Magazine recognizes Deborah Smith of The CenterCap Group as the Most Influential Women Leaders to Follow in 2023.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Women History Month, Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue of the Most Influential Women Leaders to Follow in 2023. The issue features stories and interviews of various influential women who are making a mark in their respective industries.
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Deborah Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of The CenterCap Group, LLC, a boutique investment bank providing strategic advisory, capital-raising, and consulting related services to private and public sector companies and fund managers across the real estate industry.
In this Cover Story we look into the story of how Deborah entered the finance industry and started a women-owned boutique real estate investment bank in the middle of the global financial crisis.
Talking about what makes one an influential women, Deborah mentions “Influential women know that success comes from taking decisive action and trusting in their abilities. When faced with tough decisions, gather all the facts, seek out input, and then make a choice without hesitation.”
She adds, “These words of wisdom were imparted to me early on in my career by a female banker at Morgan Stanley who knew the value of making bold decisions and owning them.”
Daryl Yeung, the Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine, “Deborah Smith stands out as an entrepreneur for her innate ability to trust her decisions and grabbing hold of any opportunities that arises. Her journey from climbing the corporate ladder to building her own brand is nothing short of inspiring. We are proud to have her as the face of this impactful edition.”
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About The CenterCap Group
The CenterCap Group is a boutique investment bank providing strategic advisory, capital-raising and consulting related services to private and public sector companies and fund managers across the real estate industry. The CenterCap Group is a certified Women Owned Business.
