NSF Director participates in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy event on President’s Budget request for FY24

On March 13, U.S. National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan participated in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) event on President Biden’s FY24 Budget request which includes $210 billion for federal research and development (R&D), the largest ever investment for federal R&D.

Panchanathan thanked the Administration and Congress for their continued support saying, “This is an investment in NSF’s ability to support even more individuals, generate more breakthroughs, and foster more innovations that are going to strengthen our economy, national security, and global competitiveness”.

The President’s historic commitment to federal R&D investment is a recognition that American science, technology and innovation—and the people that fuel it—are key to achieving our nation’s great aspirations: ensuring robust health and plentiful economic opportunity for every person; tackling the climate crisis and transitioning to clean energy; investing in creating the industries of tomorrow; and advancing global security and stability.

The President's Budget: