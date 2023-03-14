Tennessee State Parks To Hold Job Interviews March 17 at Paris Landing State Park

Tennessee State Parks will conduct job interviews for the 91-room Lodge at Paris Landing on Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Paris Landing State Park. Hiring will also include park operations positions.

“It’s an exciting time at Paris Landing, and it’s an opportunity to be part of our outstanding parks system,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “This is a one-day hiring event, and we welcome everybody who would like to be part of the team to apply.”

Among the positions the lodge seeks to fill are line cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, hosts, and front desk associates. The hiring event comes as the lodge gears up for a busy season.

To submit an application and select a time for an interview visit this link. Walk-ins at the lodge are also welcome on the day of the interviews. Candidates may submit an application in advance, or they may apply in person. Interviews will be completed in person/on the spot.

Interviews will be at this address:

Lodge at Paris Landing

400 Lodge Rd.

Buchanan, TN 38222