MBOLD Welcomes New Participants to Groundbreaking Circular Economy Initiative for Flexible Film

MINNEAPOLIS–SAINT PAUL, Minn., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBOLD, an initiative of GREATER MSP, is pleased to announce that 18 companies and organizations have joined MBOLD's efforts to build a circular economy for flexible film in the Upper Midwest. MBOLD's circular economy initiative is rooted in a groundbreaking collaboration among members including General Mills, Schwan's Company, Target, Ecolab, Cargill, and the University of Minnesota with the aim of cutting plastic waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and driving circularity.



MBOLD is pleased to welcome these participants to our flexible film initiative:

Allina Health

Andersen Corporation

Bedford Industries

Dem-Con Companies

GreenForest Recycling Resources

HealthPartners

Hormel Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kraus-Anderson

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Metropolitan Airports Commission

Midwest Marina Association

Marvin

McGough

Minnesota Grocers Association

M.A. Mortenson Co.

Post Consumer Brands

Uponor

“It takes a village to bring a circular economy to scale,” said managing director of MBOLD JoAnne Berkenkamp. “We are so glad these new project partners are joining us on this journey to tackle a major sustainability challenge through innovation and collaboration.”

Other key partners include film recycler Myplas USA and film manufacturer Charter Next Generation. With earlier investment from MBOLD members, Charter Next and other stakeholders, Myplas will open a state-of-the-art recycling plant in Rogers, Minn., midyear 2023.

The plant will recycle and pelletize nearly 90 million pounds of low- and high-density polyethylene packaging and film annually at full capacity – enough plastic to circle the equator 137 times per year. Charter Next will purchase recycled resin from Myplas for inclusion in a wide range of film products for the food, healthcare, construction, industrial, boat wrap and other markets.

Organizations joining the MBOLD circular economy initiative are asked to explore opportunities to have their flexible films – such as pallet wrap and shrink wrap – recycled close to home, evaluate strategies for increasing use of recycled resin in new film products, and/or provide strategic support to the circular economy effort.

“Andersen is pleased to join other great Minnesota-based companies in this collaborative work to keep these plastic packaging materials out of the waste stream and drive circularity through innovative applications for future use,” said Andersen Corporation president and chief executive officer Chris Galvin. “Environmental stewardship has long been one of Andersen’s core values and this initiative furthers our work to support a healthier planet and make the world a better place.”

The U.S. uses 12 to 15 billion pounds of flexible packaging and films annually. Only five percent of the flexible film used in the U.S. is recycled. The rest is landfilled, incinerated, or released into the environment.

About MBOLD

MBOLD is a coalition of Minnesota-based food and agriculture business leaders and innovators working collaboratively to accelerate solutions to the most pressing challenges facing food and agriculture, particularly our changing climate and other natural resources challenges, and growing global food demand. MBOLD member companies reach consumers in more than 125 countries around the world and taken collectively, their revenues total nearly $300 billion per year. Learn more at mbold.org.

MBOLD is an initiative of the GREATER MSP Partnership, the economic development partnership for the 15-county Minneapolis-Saint Paul region, whose mission is to accelerate the competitiveness of the regional economy and drive inclusive economic growth by creating jobs, expanding our labor force, and increasing investment. Learn more at greatermsp.org.

About Myplas USA

Myplas USA, Inc., is a flexible films recycling and pelletizing company and is establishing its first U.S. location in Rogers, Minn. Myplas will recycle both low- and high-density polyethylene and produce both food grade and non-food grade recycled resin. Myplas USA is the first international subsidiary of Myplas Ltd. of Cape Town, South Africa, and is dedicated to pioneering a circular economy for plastic film. Visit Myplas USA at myplasusa.com.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation is North America’s leading independent producer of high-performance, specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. The company produces film ranging from monolayer to multilayer, blown to cast, and breathable to barrier for the food, health care, marine, construction, industrial and other markets. Visit Charter Next Generation at cnginc.com.

CONTACT

Don Ball

Communications Director, GREATER MSP

612-810-3153

don.Ball@greatermsp.org