R-Three Technologies Inc. Correction To Previous Announcement on March 8, 2023

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Correction: The Board of Directors of RRRT advises that notice of a Shareholders Call-In meeting for March 17, 2023 is cancelled and notice to all shareholders of an alternate date will be provided.

Following the unwinding of an Acquisition between RRRT and YING Inc. on March 1, 2023, Karla Ballard CEO and David Price, Legal Counsel and Secretary of RRRT separated from the company and replacements will be announced by newly appointed President Nicholas Greeff. “The strategic direction and decisions of the company by an extended slate of directors and officers will drive RRRT forward with vision and performance for the greater benefit of shareholders,” said Mr. Greeff.



On behalf of R-Three Technologies Inc.

Nicholas Greeff, President and Director

contact@r-threetech.com



Forward-Looking Statements

