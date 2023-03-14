Iconic Photographer Roberto Dutesco Donates Original Work to Raise Funds for the 100 Billion Meals Challenge
Iconic Photographer Roberto Dutesco Donates One of a Kind Piece to Raise Funds for the 100 Billion Meals Challenge at the Inaugural Fire and Ice Gala
My dream for this photograph is to raise over $100,000, which will be transformed into over 600,000 meals with matching funds through UNICEF.”ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned photographer Roberto Dutesco's original 13’ X 6’ photograph "REVERSING THE TIDE," will be on display and auctioned at the 100 Billion Meals Challenge inaugural Fire and Ice Gala at the ASPENX Mountain Club in Aspen on March 17th, 2023. This unique piece is annotated by Dutesco along with Paula Abdul, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Amy Green and many others. The Fire and Ice Gala will bring together celebrities, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists who support the organization’s mission to fight the world hunger crisis that has left more than 660 million people in 89 countries undernourished and not knowing where their next meal is coming from.
“You know me as the photographer of the wild horses, yet on Sable Island so many other moments shaped the way I feel about the island,” said Dutesco. “REVERSING THE TIDE,” taken on Sable Island in 1994, is one of them. My dream for this photograph is to raise over $100,000, which will be transformed into over 600,000 meals with matching funds through UNICEF, providing the ability to save the lives of thousands of children. I'm inviting you all to bid on “REVERSING THE TIDE” and to help us shift the food crisis, one wave at a time, one meal at a time.”
Dutesco is passionate about the global food crisis, and when he heard about the 100 Billion Meal Challenge, he asked his friend Carl Zuanelli, Chair of the International Pasta Organization and the National Pasta Association, to help. The IPO and NPA have committed one billion meals and are working to change the way we feed the world. Both Carl and Roberto have been invited to be on the 100 BMC advisory board. They met Tony Robbins at the 2022 Forbes 400 philanthropy event, where the initiative was announced.
The 100 Billion Meals Challenge launched in 2022, spearheaded by Tony Robbins, an international entrepreneur, philanthropist, #1 NY Times bestselling author and the world’s #1 life and business strategist. The initiative funds and resources organizations across the globe by partnering with individuals and organizations proven most effective in their respective areas. The initiative will mobilize money, messaging, and moments to raise awareness and resources at scale by collaboratively bringing individuals, corporations, and organizations together to address the imperative real world need. The gala co-chairs and co-founders of the 100 Billion Meals Challenge, elite coach Joelle Jarvis and managing partners of impact strategy firm 5th Element Group, business leaders Ed Martin and Scott Lewis, will also be in attendance.
The 100 Billion Meals Challenge Fire and Ice Gala will honor those doing important work in ending food insecurity globally. Evening honorees include Stronger Foundations for Nutrition, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and UNICEF. Funds raised at the event will be deployed in partnership with the UNICEF Child Nutrition Fund to help save the lives of children dying of “wasting”, the most acute form of malnutrition. The funds will be matched 1:1 through UNICEF’s partnerships with national governments, to save lives. A portion of the proceeds will be deployed in the local Aspen community.
The gala at the exclusive ASPENX Mountain Club features live entertainment featuring a special guest performances by Grammy-award winning rapper Darryl McDaniels of the iconic hip hop group Run-DMC, DJ Charlie Chan, DJ Shawn Pereira and End of Code and stand-up comedian/social media sensation Josh Nasar. Tony Robbins will join the evening via a special video.
Sponsors include The Family Office Association, Keystone National Properties and Stronger Foundations with additional support from Alliance Sports, Casa Del Sol Tequila, Lugano Diamonds, Modern Luxury Aspen Magazine, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. A limited number of table and ticket packages are currently available starting at $10,000 and can be purchased at https://100billionmeals.org/fire-and-ice-benefit/. For additional details, sponsorship, and experiential opportunities or programming opportunities, please email jessica@fingerprintcom.net.
About Roberto Dutesco:
Roberto Dutesco once shot fashion photography and had his own small boutique agency. So, ideas, creation, and problem-solving to do whatever we can with what we have has long been his dream and reality. He has been practicing the art of giving since the early days of the Wild Horses of Sable Island Gallery, beginning with the creation of the Wild Horses of Sable Island Kindergarten, completed in 2009, with Happy Hearts Fund, which was Petra Nemcova’s dream. It was only the third kindergarten built, and now more than 250 kindergartens have been built.
About the 100 Billion Meals Challenge & The Future of Food:
The 100 Billion Meals Challenge is an initiative launched at the 2022 Forbes Giving Pledge Dinner and Philanthropy Summit to fund and resource organizations across the globe by partnering with those proven most effective in their areas. It is an impactful way to collaboratively bring individuals, corporations, and organizations together to mobilize money, messaging, and moments to address an imperative real world need
