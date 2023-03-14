Adaptive Robotics Market - New Product Enhancements to Flourish the Market Growth by 2030

Adaptive Robotics Market Expected to Reach $55.0 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Robotics Market Top Companies Outlook:

The key players profiled in this report include ABB, Kuka AG, Robotiq Inc, SCHMALZ, Soft Robotics Inc, Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co Kg, Universal Robots A/S, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, SoftBank Group Corp, and Rethink Robotics GmbH.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the adaptive robotics market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 55.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers:

Increase in adoption of collaborative robots in the industries has significantly boosted the demand for adaptive robots. In addition, rise in trend of automation in manufacturing and logistic industries has helped to carry out operations at faster rate and with higher accuracy with the help of adaptive robots. Thus, all these factors collectively are anticipated to notably contribute toward the growth of the global adaptive robotics market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in R&D investment in artificial intelligence and robotics in various regions.

Adaptive robots are third generation of robots that are integrated with technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence, which sense and act on their environment without human interaction. Adaptive robots are more compact, precise, and able to work faster, and quick decision taker in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and food & beverages.

Key Points of Adaptive Robotics Market:

North America and Europe fuels the growth of the global adaptive robotics market. For instance, in September 2020, Europe allocated around $2.78 billion for artificial intelligence and robotics sector.

On the contrary, integration of IoT in manufacturing is expected to propel the demand for adaptive robots, which is likely to act as a major opportunity for growth of the adaptive robotics market.

The global adaptive robotics market is segmented into application, component, end user, and region.

By application - The market is segregated into handling, assembling, welding, and others.

By basis of component - hardware and software.

By end user - Automotive, electronics, pharma, metal & machinery, and others

Region wise, the global adaptive robotics market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The study of the market players covers the company overview, price analysis, and value chain, along with portfolio analysis of services and products. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.

