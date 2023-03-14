Amentum Awarded $4.6B Air Force IDIQ to Deliver Modernized Supply Chain and Procurement Systems

Amentum was selected for a $4.6 billion single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the U.S. Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate to provide commercial buying solutions for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Amentum's buying solutions will use technologies like reverse engineering, 3D scanning and additive manufacturing, robotic process automation (RPA) and other automated best-value decision tools to improve systems and deliver cost efficiencies to more than 105 foreign partner countries.

"Amentum's decades-long experience in procurement makes us the best partner to the USAF on the Parts and Repairs Ordering System VI (PROS VI) contract," said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of the Critical Missions Business Group. "We plan to leverage our substantial supply chain experience, extensive supplier relationships and advanced automation technologies to satisfy the parts and repairs challenges associated with the broad range of aging FMS platforms."

Under this tri-service capable contract, Amentum will deliver commercial buying solutions including supply, maintenance, and task orders to support Air Force, Navy, and Army FMS customers. Its PROS VI Contractor Technology Solution offering, based on a customized variant of Amentum's SupplyTracTM tool, will incorporate advanced features in RPA, real-time transportation tracking, and an automated best-value decision tool as well as custom metrics management, client-accessible dashboards, security features and ties to multiple government information technology systems.

Amentum will also provide engineering, prototyping, and testing of solutions to improve or replace obsolete parts. Amentum has partnered with Brighton-Cromwell, Platform Aerospace, Wencor and the Naval Air Warfare Center's AIRWorks team to provide a full-service reverse engineering, first article testing and Parts Manufacturing Approval capability, and with additional recognized organizations for access to leading and advancing technologies such as 3D scanning and additive manufacturing and materials to increase fill and conversion rates, especially on tough obsolescence challenges.

"As the leaders of the Government team, we are proud to have led the source selection and design of a contract that delivers best value to the customer, not just today but for the next ten years," said USAF Contracting Officer Michael Logue and Program Manager Ben Walters. "Our focus on best practices in technology and agile contracting processes will provide difficult to support parts and combat obsolescence while providing transparency and communication to the foreign partners throughout the lifecycle of support. We are committed to the success of this effort and to delivering the best possible support to our foreign partners around the world."

The contract began March 1, 2023 and consists of one five-year base period plus five one-year option periods. Amentum will manage this contract out of the Fairborn, OH area. Location of work performance will be determined at receipt of orders.

About Amentum

