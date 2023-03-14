Bankjoy Founder & CEO, Michael Duncan to Present the Latest Digital Banking Innovations at Fintech Meetup 2023

Michael Duncan, founder and CEO of Bankjoy, a digital banking provider, will present at Fintech Meetup during the Solutions Spotlight session on Tuesday, March 21, at 9:15 AM in Las Vegas. The Fintech Meetup Solutions Spotlight track is designed to highlight the most innovative fintechs in the market and showcase how their technologies are helping address the needs of financial institutions and their account holders across the U.S.

At Fintech Meetup, Duncan will present the latest enhancements to Bankjoy's world-class digital banking platform, including its new, standalone online account opening solution and its new business banking platform, both of which have seen rapid adoption among Bankjoy's clients and their members.

Engineered by credit union executives, Bankjoy delivers modern banking technology, including mobile and online banking, e-statements, online account opening, online loan origination, and conversational AI to financial institutions of all sizes. Additionally, the company integrates with hundreds of third-party vendors and core banking platforms. As a result, Bankjoy makes it easier and more cost-effective for community banks and credit unions to deliver truly feature-rich digital banking technology to customers and members, whether they have a retail or business bank account.

"Adoption of digital tools – both by consumers and businesses – continues to rise. A recent study found that 85 percent of Americans plan to keep using digital tools to conduct their finances online or through mobile devices," said Michael Duncan, founder and CEO of Bankjoy. "The number of digital banking users in the country is forecasted to reach almost 217 million by 2025, according to Bankrate. At Bankjoy, our mission is to empower digital transformation at community banks and credit unions, and help these institutions offer a digital banking experience that rivals what larger banks, neobanks and tech companies are able to deliver."

Duncan continued, "I'm proud to represent the Bankjoy team at Fintech Meetup and look forward to sharing how our technology helps financial institutions of all sizes provide a top-notch digital banking experience."

Fintech Meetup will take place in person at the Aria, Las Vegas, March 19-22, 2023. Fintech Meetup is the premier event in the fintech industry with more than 3,000 attendees expected at this year's event. The show will feature more than 65 content sessions with 250 speakers from the biggest names in fintech, banking and payments, as well as countless networking opportunities, workshops and more. To view the full agenda, click here.

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partner, Y Combinator-, and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

