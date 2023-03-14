CXL Ophthalmics Appoints Tiffany Haynes as Vice President of Clinical Operations

Haynes' global ophthalmology leadership to grow clinical operations at CXLO

CXL Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing a minimally-invasive treatment for keratoconus, today announced that Tiffany Haynes has been appointed as Vice President of Clinical Operations.

With more than 25 years of experience in ophthalmology, Haynes previously served as Global Director, Medical Affairs for Johnson & Johnson Vision. There, she was responsible for worldwide clinical training and competency on ophthalmic medical devices, managing more than 50 clinical trainers globally. Prior to Johnson & Johnson Vision, she served in progressive leadership roles at VISX, Advanced Medical Optics, and Abbott. Haynes was previously Director of two open-access laser centers in the Southeastern US.

"Tiffany brings strong global medical affairs, ophthalmology management, regulatory and clinical trial experience to the CXLO team," commented Michael D. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer of CXL Ophthalmics. "As the CXLO team advances clinical trials of our minimally-invasive EpiSmart program, we will benefit greatly from Tiffany's expertise."

"I am excited to join the dynamic team at CXLO to help improve safety and clinical outcomes for millions of patients at risk for vision loss due to keratoconus globally," said Haynes. "I look forward to working with the CXLO team to develop accessible, patient-centered treatments that can be implemented upon diagnosis to prevent vision loss for patients with keratoconus."

About CXL Ophthalmics

CXLO is developing a minimally-invasive treatment for ectatic corneal disease that can bring early intervention to millions of patients globally. Our EpiSmart approach is a transformative cross-linking system designed to treat keratoconus without disrupting the epithelium, allowing for a rapid return to normal activities.

